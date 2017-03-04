Cuesta in the time of Trump

The first month of Trump’s presidency has exposed both the divisive nature of his administration and a hostile attitude toward the free and independent press.

In response, a team of Cuestonian reporters has dedicated its efforts to cover how the Trump administration’s recent actions impact the campus community.

As the president’s chief of staff reportedly solicits intelligence agencies to lie on his behalf, as his press secretary forbids major press organizations from access to White House press briefings and as his counselor spins falsehoods into “alternative facts,” the press’s ability to report the truth has never been under greater threat.

The press’s role in the democratic process has never been more important. Intense scrutiny and frequent criticism must be endured, and even embraced, by any administration that truly serves the people — citizen participation is the defining feature of democratic societies, and its value depends on the critical reporting of the press.

To treat the press as an obstacle –– or worse, an enemy –– reveals a commitment to power, not people.

Complete Coverage:

