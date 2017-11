Controlled burn of a small building takes place hundreds of feet from Cuesta campus.

Photo by Alexander Bissell/Cuestonian

By Rachel Barnes

News Editor

Smoke from a controlled fire behind Cuesta could be seen from across campus for several hours on Tuesday.

A mass email sent from the Cuesta College Police Department informed students that there was a controlled burn on the outskirts of campus.

The fire was a result of a planned training exercise.

