SLO County student voter guide

California’s general election is Nov. 8.

Voter turnout jumped a historic 66% among college students in 2020. As young adults gain more voting power, it is important to be well informed to make the most out of your vote.

All registered voters received a vote-by-mail ballot earlier this month. If you prefer to vote in-person, the County of San Luis Obispo website offers a polling place search feature to help you locate the nearest voting center or ballot drop-box. If you’re out of town on election day, use the California Secretary of State’s polling place lookup to find a location nearest you.

There are multiple state offices on this year’s ballot. These races include:

Candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member

Supreme Court Justices

For more information on these positions and specific candidates, visit Cal Matters voting guide.

The majority of races in San Luis Obispo County are for seats on school district governing boards. However, there are hotly contested mayoral races on the ballot as well. Such as the four candidates running for mayor in San Luis Obispo. For more information on candidates specific to this race, visit the official city website.

In addition to candidates running for state and local positions, this year’s ballot includes seven propositions. With many of the ballot topics being hot button issues, it is important to be well informed. The Cal Matters website has provided extensive information regarding each ballot measure. Click the hyperlinks to read more about each proposition.

Prop 1: Guarantee abortion rights in state constitution

Prop 26: Sports betting at tribal casinos

Prop 27: Allow online sports betting

Prop 28: Arts and music education funding

Prop 29: Impose new rules on dialysis clinics

Prop 30: Tax Millionaires for electric vehicle programs

Prop 31: Uphold flavored tobacco ban

For any other questions regarding elections, voting, and registration, visit the official San Luis Obispo County website or the California Secretary of State website.

