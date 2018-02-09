Cuesta faculty to perform annual jazz concert

By Allison Turner

Cuesta College is having their 14th annual Spring Music Faculty Concert on Friday. Students will hear folk, classical, Broadway, and jazz.

“We invite you to enjoy this incredible performance while helping support student success and opportunity,” said the Cuesta Performing Arts Center Box Office.

The performance will take place at the San Luis Obispo Campus on the CPAC main stage and feature numerous Cuesta College staff members from the music department. Free parking is available in Lot 2a, in front of building 7300 for CPAC events.

Tickets can be purchased online, and are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors 62 years or older. The proceeds from the concert will benefit the Music Student Scholarship Fund.

Reservations can be made by calling (805) 546-3198.

The concert will be on Friday, Feb. 9 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

