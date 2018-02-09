Estela Vazquez assisting a CaFE student.

Photo by Alexander Bissell/Photo & Video Chief / Cuestonian

By Clara Applegarth

Staff Writer

Cuesta’s Elaine Holley Coats Service Recognition Award was received by faculty member Estella Vazquez this year at the Cuesta Spring Opening Day Ceremony in January.

The Elaine Holley Coats Service Recognition Award honors those faculty members who provide a high level of dedication and professionalism to their position.

Vazquez is an Enrollment Success Specialist who works with Latino students at both Cuesta campuses. She is also the president of the local chapter of the Latina Leadership Network, an integral member of the Dreamers club, and gives aid to undocumented students.

“I dedicate this award to all the immigrants who lose their life trying to achieve for the American Dream,” Vazquez said.

Although Vazquez was unable to attend the opening day ceremony due to illness, Cuesta President Gil Stork recognized her with messages taken from the fellow nominees at the Spring Opening Day Ceremony.

“Her motivation is absolutely contagious,” Stork said. “Understanding that for student success, she unselfishly must be available at all times.”

At a staff meeting held on Feb. 2, President Stork gave recognition to Vazquez in person, along with a small celebration.

Vazquez said that Cuesta gave her the opportunity to do what she loves and flourish, which is the same opportunity she is able to give to students through her work.

