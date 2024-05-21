Cuesta College debuts Women’s Beach Volleyball

Beach volleyball continues growing in popularity on California’s Central Coast, and Cuesta College has been getting in on the action.

The college has introduced a new women’s beach volleyball team, led by Head Coach Whitney Meyer. This new program is an exciting addition that has been planned for several years.

Meyer has been in charge of Cuesta’s indoor volleyball team since 2017. She thinks adding beach volleyball is important to attract talented players and make the indoor team better. This new beach volleyball team aims to develop players who are good at both indoor and beach volleyball.

Meyer and her team were thrilled following the beach volleyball program’s approval in Fall 2023. Players like Bailey Woodside and Alexis Waltz, who previously focused on indoor volleyball, are now trying out beach volleyball. The switch has been tough, especially for athletes like Atascadero’s Remy Campbell who are new to the sport, but everyone is working hard and having fun.

The beach volleyball team also affects the local community. High school beach volleyball has grown quickly, with 10 programs starting in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties since CIF recognized the sport in 2021. Even those who don’t play indoor volleyball in college can find new chances in beach volleyball.

Meyer is excited to offer more opportunities for local players to continue their volleyball careers after high school. She sees Cuesta as a great option for them.

Despite the excitement, the new beach volleyball program has some challenges. Heavy rains have damaged Cuesta’s beach volleyball courts, so the team recently started a fundraiser to fix the courts and support the program.

With the hard work and enthusiasm of both coaches and players, Cuesta College’s new women’s beach volleyball team is set to become a key part of the college’s sports community, bringing a potentially bright future for beach volleyball on the Central Coast.