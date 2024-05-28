Cuesta College has a new address

Cuesta College has been given a formal address for the first time in its 60 years of operation.

Since Cuesta opened its doors to students in 1964, its campus has never had a true address. The address you could find online or elsewhere had always been:

CA-1

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

That is, until this year.

Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent and President, revealed the new address of Cuesta College.

“The address is 3000 Education Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405,” Stearns said. “San Luis Obispo County has already made the address official for their purposes. Cuesta College is now beginning the process of implementation.”

To avoid further confusion with this change, for the time being, the mailing address will remain:

P.O. Box 8106

San Luis Obispo, CA 93403-8106.

Beside the novelty of it, the plan to give Cuesta College an address has been in the works for quite some time. As the digital age continues to become increasingly prominent, Cuesta College’s lack of an address had become more and more of an issue.

“It is confusing to vendors, delivery drivers, navigation systems, campus visitors, and employees,” Stearns said. “Digital forms do not accept ‘CA Highway 1’ as an address.”

It will still be some time before all navigation systems and apps are updated with Cuesta’s new address though, Stearns said. As third-party implementation begins, any new official Cuesta printed material will include the new address.

Additionally, Cuesta’s new building, the SLO Campus Center (expected to be finished in Spring 2025) will incorporate the address.

“The new SLO Campus Center is located at the Education Drive and Highway 1 intersection and will have 3000 prominently displayed at the front and rear of the building,” Stearns said. “The SLO Campus Center replaces the previous administration building 8000 but will become building 3000 to increase ease in finding our admissions and records offices, counseling, and financial aid.”

Cuesta College’s attainment of an address marks a significant advancement in its institutional development. Cuesta’s new address is now officially recognized as:

3000 Education Drive

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405