Here are some of the campus incidents that have occurred on/near campus this February.

Incident Type: STUDENT ASSIST Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 4

Date/Time Reported: Feb. 3 10:17 AM

Notes: A5 taking supplemental info for collision that occurred in Lot 4 A4/107 made initial contact with student 1/31/2020

Incident Occurred Between: 2/3/2020 10:17 AM and 2/3/2020 10:10 PM

Incident Type: STAFF ASSIST Location: SLO CAMPUS : 7000 COMPLEX : 7300 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 2/3/2020 06:30 PM

Notes: r/p has student in need of antiseptic to clean splinter wound. A4 bringing sodium chloride and alcohol swipes.2/3/2020 A4 provided basic first aid supplies. 2/3/2020 1855 student self administering.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/3/2020 06:30 PM and 2/3/2020 06:55 PM

Incident Type: ANIMAL CALL Location: SLO CAMPUS : OLD CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: 2/3/2020 06:57 PM

Notes: r/lp – goats wandering in and around old gym. 2/3/2020 1901 out with custodian. goats appear to be chained at moment. 2/3/2020 1907 code 4. animals owner was located inside old gym.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/3/2020 06:57 PM and 2/3/2020 07:08 PM

Incident Type: TRAFFIC HAZARD Location: OFF CAMPUS : HIGHWAY 1

Date/Time Reported: 2/4/2020 11:19 AM

Notes: Truck lost some its cargo. A1/302 went to control traffic to make it safe to retrieve the property.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/4/2020 11:19 AM and 2/4/2020 11:34 AM

Incident Type : 594 PC VANDALISM Location: SLO CAMPUS : 2000 COMPLEX : 2100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 2/4/2020 12:10 PM

Notes: A1/302 advised it is old damage.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/4/2020 12:10 PM and 2/4/2020 12:50 PM

Incident Type: ANIMAL CALL Location:SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : CUESTA COLLEGE RD

Date/Time Reported:2/4/2020 12:50 PM

Notes: Pit Bull puppy inside of vehicle barking a lot. A1/302 advised permit number.D1/207 contacted student.Student advised They were leaving campus

Incident Occurred Between: 2/4/2020 12:50 PM and 2/4/2020 12:51 PM

Incident Type:PARKING DETAIL Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 2

Date/Time Reported: 2/4/2020 04:35 PM

Notes: cones for board meeting

Incident Occurred Between: 2/4/2020 04:35 PM and 2/4/2020 04:49 PM

Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK Location: SLO CAMPUS : 4000 COMPLEX : 4300 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 2/5/2020 03:58 PM

Notes: no one there at location at the requested time.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/5/2020 03:58 PM and 2/5/2020 04:06 PM

Incident Type:SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: NORTH COUNTY CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: 2/10/2020 08:05 AM

Notes: Unknown transient came to Cuesta after Paso PD kicked him off bus at our stop. Asking to use phone being disruptive and would not Identify himself. Subject escorted off campus property. Subject was W/M/A about 30 yrs shaved head black sweatshirt with Pac Man logo carrying large green duffle bag

Incident Occurred Between: 2/10/2020 08:05 AM and 2/10/2020 08:20 AM

Incident Type:ANIMAL CALL Location:SLO CAMPUS : 1000 COMPLEX : SPORT COMPLEX

Date/Time Reported: 2/11/2020 11:56 AM

Notes: Dog running off leash on the soccer field. A1/302 advised the owner that dogs are not allowed on campus.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/11/2020 11:56 AM and 2/11/2020 11:59 AM

Incident Type:SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES Location:SLO CAMPUS : 6000 COMPLEX : 6600 COMPLEX

Date/Time Reported: 2/11/2020 03:48 PM

Notes: spoke with citizen who received a letter indicating she owes student debt from Cuesta, but they have never gone to Cuesta.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/11/2020 03:48 PM and 2/11/2020 04:08 PM

Incident Type: INFORMATION ONLY Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 2/12/2020 07:34 PM

Notes: rave notification received from anonymous RP regarding magazine pieces of peoples faces disposed of in the bathroom stall receptacle. officer was not dispatched, but took note of the communication.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/12/2020 07:34 PM and 2/12/2020 07:39 PM

Incident Type: SKATEBOARDER Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 2/18/2020 09:17 AM

Notes: Female skateboarder, warned to not skate on campus.Rode off on her skateboard right in front of P2/367. A1/302 advised subject we will cite if we make contact again for skateboarding.

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES POSSIBLE THEFT Location:NORTH COUNTY CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: 2/18/2020 09:33 AM

Notes: Cuesta Grounds found an old bolt cutter sitting on the ground behind the library close to the fenced in new construction site. Will check to see if it belongs to workers at construction.

Incident Type: TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : CUESTA COLLEGE RD

Date/Time Reported: 2/19/2020 03:01 PM

Notes: instructor called to report drivers on Cuesta College Rd. with excessive speeds.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/19/2020 03:01 PM and 2/19/2020 03:39 PM

Incident Type:TRAFFIC HAZARD Location: OFF CAMPUS : HIGHWAY 1

Date/Time Reported: 2/20/2020 09:25 AM

Notes: Green Suitcase in roadway. UTL

Incident Occurred Between: 2/20/2020 09:25 AM and 2/20/2020 09:38 AM

Incident Type: MISSING PERSON Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 2/26/2020 06:32 PM

Notes: asked by mother to inform campus police that her son was missing. reportedly last seen walking toward ATM @ 16:00 15 year old juvenile male. 1845 mother located him. student was in class.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/26/2020 06:32 PM and 2/26/2020 06:57 PM2/26/2020

Incident Type: ANIMAL CALL Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 6

Date/Time Reported: 2/27/2020 12:50 PM

Notes: Dog in vehicle plant No water, dog is visibly pantingA1 11-98 with P2/367Dispatch called RO no answer Student was in an open labP2/367 went and made contact with the student and asked him to let his dog out for some water.A1/302 counseled the RO that dogs are allowed on campus and to leave water if you absolutely have to bring them to campus.

Incident Occurred Between: 2/27/2020 12:50 PM and 2/27/2020 01:07 PM

Incident Type: 10-14 ESCORT Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 5

Date/Time Reported: 2/27/2020 01:05 PM

Notes: Student lost track of their vehicle. Vehicle was located in Lot 2

Incident Occurred Between: 2/27/2020 01:05 PM and 2/27/2020 01:26 PM

