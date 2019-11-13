Campus incidents

Here are some of the police incidents that have occurred on/near campus this October.

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: NORTH COUNTY CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 1 7:46 AM

Notes: suspicious subject. possible transient looking through trash. Seen walking out front of school when officer went to contact him he fled across the street through the vineyards of Alegreto Hotel and vineyards.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 1 7:46 AM and Oct. 1 9:33 AM

Incident Type: TRAFFIC HAZARD Location: OFF CAMPUS : HIGHWAY 1

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 1 1:27 PM

Notes: Vehicle had ran out of gas in the #1 Lane of N/B Hwy 1. A4/107 pushed the car onto Education Dr.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 1 1:27 PM and Oct. 1 11:32 PM

Incident Type: SPECIAL DETAIL Location: SLO CAMPUS : 8000 COMPLEX : 8000 BUILDING Date/Time Reported: Oct. 2 2:48 PM

Notes: Changing the California Flag for a new one.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 2 2:48 PM and Oct. 2 3:11 PM

Incident Type: MEDICAL AID Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3100 BUILDING Date/Time Reported: Oct. 2 4:38 PM

Notes: Cafe Center Staff called to advise a student who having numbness in there hand. A1/107 called for ambulance @ 16:45 D2/207 advised Sheriff Office of the patent. D2/207 advised the SO that we would have an unmarked crown vic waiting at Hollister and Hwy 1 to guide them into inner campus Ambulance 10-97 @ 1657 Medics on scene @ 1704 Subject was not transported. A1/302 Student was not transported.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 2 4:38 PM and Oct. 2 5:29 PM

Incident Type: SPECIAL DETAIL Location: NORTH COUNTY CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 3 2:38 PM

Notes: IT ASKED FOR HELP MOVING A PRINTER.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 3 2:38 PM and Oct. 3 3:00 PM

Incident Type: STAFF ASSIST Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 4 Date/Time Reported: Oct. 3 4:10 PM

Notes: Bringing a stuff Turkey Prop to the CPAC for a play.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 3 4:10 PM and Oct. 3 4:20 PM

Incident Type: SECURITY TRANSFER FOR DISTRICT Location: SLO CAMPUS : 4000 COMPLEX : 4200 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 14 8:25 AM

Notes: Dropping off sandwich board signs that we used over the weekend.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 14 8:25 AM and Oct. 14 9:00 AM

Incident Type: STUDENT INCIDENT REPORT Location: SLO CAMPUS : 6000 COMPLEX : 6600 COMPLEX

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 14 9:00 AM

Notes: Faculty member reported an issue over the Rave Guardian app. A4/107 going to Health Center for some follow up.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 14 9:00 AM and Oct. 14 9:36 AM

Incident Type: TRAFFIC STOP – WARNED Location: SLO CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 15 9:34 AM

Notes: C1/108 observed driver doing donuts in the Lot 1A parking lot C1/108 code 4 @ 0938 Warning for 22350 cvc.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 15 9:34 AM and Oct. 15 9:41 AM

Incident Type: Dispatch: INFORMATION ONLY Location: SLO CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: Oct.16 4:00 PM

Notes: Parent concerned about subject content discussed in class.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 16 4:00 PM and Oct. 16 4:02 PM

Incident Type: THEFT Location: SLO CAMPUS : 7000 COMPLEX : 7100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 18 9:17 AM

Notes: a large cast iron bathtub and 3 plank cut elm boards were taken from the Fine Arts project yard. possibly taken by mistake as scrap. If not returned, a 484 PC report will be done.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 18 9:17 AM and Oct. 18 9:44 AM

Incident Type: MEDICAL AID Location: SLO CAMPUS : 7000 COMPLEX : 7100 BUILDING Date/Time Reported: Oct. 18 10:50 AM

Notes: Minor attending Promise Day needed medical aid. Patient refused transport and guardian signed off waiver of transport.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 18 10:50 AM and Oct. 18 11:30 AM

Incident Type: TRAFFIC HAZARD Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : HOLLISTER RD

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 23 2:06 PM

Notes: A vehicle is stopped changing there tire on the side of the road. A5/109 standing by just for safety. A5/109 stood by until the car was fixed.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 23 2:06 PM and Oct. 23 2:16 PM

Incident Type: TRAFFIC HAZARD Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : EDUCATION DR

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 24 8:23 AM

Notes: Shopping cart in the roadway A4/107 removed the shopping cart to the side of the road.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 24 8:23 AM and Oct. 24 8:30 AM

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES Location: SLO CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 25 2:09 PM

Notes: Two students reporting concern for mother at home. A5 awaiting more information from counselor in contact with students. 10/25/2019 1558 no further info or status forthcoming from R/P at this time.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 25 2:09 PM and Oct. 25 7:04 PM

Incident Type: 415 PC DISTURBANCE OF PEACE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Location: SLO CAMPUS : OLD CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 28 12:21 PM

Notes: Road rage incident between two vehicles.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 28 12:21 PM and Oct. 28 12:33 PM

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: SLO CAMPUS : 7000 COMPLEX : 7100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 29 3:02 PM

Notes: 10 ago male subject entered gallery and was addressing gallery owner with inappropriate language, sexual in nature, seemed inebriated, left heading in the direction of Lot 2. African American, approx 6 ft, wearing white sweater with the letter A.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 29 3:02 PM and Oct. 29 3:46 PM

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: SLO CAMPUS : 7000 COMPLEX : 7100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 30 2:14 PM

Notes: A Black male student had made inappropriate sexual comments to a staff member. The Student had then got into a white van in lot 2.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 30 2:14 PM and Oct. 30 2:19 PM

Incident Type: TRAFFIC STOP – CITED Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 3

Date/Time Reported: Oct. 30 5:05 PM

Notes: Two subjects in vehicle smoking marijuana. Both subjects had marijuana cards warned for no smoking on campus.

Incident Occurred Between: Oct. 30 5:05 PM and Oct. 30 5:35 PM

Incident reports compiled by the Cuesta College Police Department.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

