Crime continues to rise in San Luis Obispo

There have been rising reports of violent crimes, burglaries, vehicle thefts, and sexual assaults reported in San Luis Obispo City as crime remains a major concern for the city’s residents, with rates continue to increase following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the following chart details statistics pertaining to an increase in different types of crime in the city of San Luis Obispo.

“Like most cities in California, San Luis Obispo saw a rise in crime in most categories, largely due to the reduction in crime during the pandemic, coupled with reduced enforcement options available to officers as a result of legislative changes, jail booking policies, and bail reform,” San Luis Obispo Police Department Public Affairs Manager Christine Wallace said.

An increase in sexual assault reports were documented when large gatherings started to occur again post-pandemic. Cuesta College provides numerous resources for those seeking help. Individuals with questions or concerns regarding sexual harassment may contact Melissa Richerson at (805) 546-3129.

“The increased amount of reported sexual assault indicates that very few assaults were reported during the pandemic, but it is similar to pre-pandemic reporting rates,” Wallace said.

Many vehicle thefts have been reported by San Luis Obispo residents within the past couple of months. According to SLO police, almost all of these could have been avoided if necessary precautions were taken.

Wallace noted it is important to not leave anything on display in vehicles. Even if it is as simple as a cardboard box in the front seat or the bed of a truck, thieves will take it to see if it has value. Make sure to keep property safe by storing away all belongings.

San Luis Obispo Police Department on Twitter: “1/3 Real talk San Luis Obispo: since March 1st, there have been 25 reported thefts from vehicles. 18 of these have been from unlocked cars or unsecured, like from the bed of a truck. / Twitter” 1/3 Real talk San Luis Obispo: since March 1st, there have been 25 reported thefts from vehicles. 18 of these have been from unlocked cars or unsecured, like from the bed of a truck.

Wallace added to what was published in the tweet by making a request to the San Luis Obispo community.

“That same post asked the community for help,” Wallace said. “We need residents to participate in the safety of their property by locking up, removing all valuables from vehicles, register and lock all bicycles, don’t leave anything in open truck beds, be aware of your surroundings, lock your home, consider installation of a home surveillance system, get to know your neighbors and call SLOPD when you see or hear suspicious things.”

SLO PD recommends the community do their part to help reduce crime by reporting all crime witnessed to local police, as well as protecting all valuables and locking up.

Here is how to report a crime in SLO:

Dial 911 for Emergent Calls

Call (805)781-7312 for Non-Emergencies

Online reporting

In-Person: 1042 Walnut St. San Luis Obispo, Calif. 93401

Report Crimes on Campus:

Cuesta College Police Department, (805) 546-3911 or from a campus phone x3911 (x4911 at NCC)

