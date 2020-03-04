Cuesta College Creative Writing Contest

Cuesta’s annual literary journal “Tellus” is looking for submissions to be published. Works such as narrative essays, student poetry, and short fiction may be entered. Students may present up to two pieces in each category, adding up to six works in total.

To submit works, students should email their pieces as an attachment to tellus@cuesta.edu. The email should specify what category each work is going to be entered in and include name, phone number, email, and the title of the piece.

The deadline to submit creative writing is April 3. If your submission is chosen, a final draft and a short autobiography about your career as a writer and student will be requested. Winners will be informed by phone and given their prizes at a ceremony and reading.

