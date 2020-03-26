Cuesta College student claims they tested positive for COVID-19

A current Cuesta College student has informed their professor that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Since Mar. 14, Cuesta College has shifted their face-to-face instruction to online learning through Canvas for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester. This was done for the safety of students and faculty concerning the virus.

The student had emailed their professor regarding a project when the news was revealed. The class they were in had not met in person for over two weeks when the professor was notified.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 can show up 2-14 days after first being exposed.

As of now, this is the only case of COVID-19 at Cuesta College that has come to light. When more tests become available, the number may go up. For now, shelter-in-place is recommended and check cuestonian.com for further updates.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

