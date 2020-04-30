Cuesta College Summer 2020 update

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuesta College will continue to have lecture classes entirely online and on a case-to-case basis with laboratories for the summer 2020 semester.

Lecture courses do not necessarily need to be rebuilt as Distance Education courses, according to an email sent to staff from Dr. Jason Curtis, the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Some laboratory courses may be able to meet face-to-face following local and state guidelines concerning social distancing and hygiene maintenance, according to the same email.

A note about lab courses will be added to ClassFinder when students are registering: “THE LABORATORY SECTION LISTED ABOVE WILL MEET FACE-TO-FACE; Cuesta will follow all state and county guidelines to protect the safety of faculty and students. These meetings are subject to modification or may be moved online as the COVID-19 situation develops.”

On a case-by-case basis, faculty can choose to make their laboratory fully online. For classes as such, there will be a note accredited in ClassFinder.

As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly changing, Cuesta College will continue to proceed with the class schedule as posted for fall 2020.

Priority registration for summer 2020 began April 20, and fall 2020 priority registration begins April 29.

