Did you know Cuesta has a Rodeo Club?

Connie and Clint Pearce have led Cuesta College’s Rodeo Club for the past nine years, with the 2022-2023 team having been made up of 32 members.

The Pearce’s grew up involved in rodeos, and both were a part of the Cal Poly rodeo team while they were in college. When asked about the team, Clint expressed the importance education plays in the role of the club’s athletes.

“We are very proud of our student-athletes,” Clint said. “They work really hard in the classroom and in the practice arena to stay eligible and competitive, It’s a great way to enjoy the sport they love and get a first-class education at Cuesta”.

The rodeo season is year round, beginning in the fall and carrying out until the spring, The team competes at rodeos held in Quincy, Coalinga, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas.

Competitions consist of traditional rodeo events, including barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, steer roping, wrestling saddle, bronc, bull, and bareback riding.

Cuesta and Cal Poly’s rodeo teams share a unique relationship, as the two teams have come together and formed a sister program. Although the two schools compete against each other at rodeos, they spend time practicing and traveling together, with some members being a part of both teams.

“They are gracious and let us practice with them and we compete together at the rodeos,” Clint said. “It’s competitive so we’re competing against each other but it’s very collegial.”

Caleb Carpenter, a Heeler for the team roping event, has been involved with Cuesta’s rodeo program for the past two years. Carpenter finds his role on the rodeo team as being someone who competes to his best ability, not only for himself but for his teammates, so the team can strive to reach their goal of winning a West Coast regional title.

“Preparing for competition comes with a list of things,” Carpenter said. “One, being practiced up and knowing what I need to do as a competitor. Another is making sure my horses are feeling at their best, as they help determine the outcome of my performance. Lastly, mentally preparing for a competition is always crucial to success.”

Brianna Sharp is another athlete on the team, competing in breakaway roping and barrel racing. Sharp has been a part of the Rodeo Club for the last two years, She explained how rodeo and horses have always played an important role in her life, and how she incorporates rodeo into her schooling.

“Managing school, work, and the rodeo team has always been a priority and I always make sure to dedicate enough time to practicing,” Sharp said. “I sometimes will spend too much time in the arena I have to cram in schoolwork, but I usually am able to balance it all with managing my schedule.”

The Rodeo Club is a part of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, where they compete in the West Coast region. Standings and results for Cuesta can be found on the N.I.R.A site.

Cuesta Rodeo Club is competing this spring, working towards a West Coast Regional title. Connie Pearce, a coach in the program, updates the rodeo schedule on the club’s Facebook page.

