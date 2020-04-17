Eating “out” amidst a pandemic

For those of us who enjoy going out to eat, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to our foodie lifestyle.

But have no fear, some restaurants are still open for pick up and delivery in San Luis Obispo.

If you are tired of calling countless restaurants just to be disappointed when you find out they are closed, there are places you can go to find lists of the restaurants still serving food. Instagram page @slostillopen offers a list of restaurants still serving food. The SLO Tribune published an article with a comprehensive list of the restaurants open including phone numbers, take-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up options, as well as some available discounts.

Apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub are also still available for delivery in San Luis Obispo. Adhering to social distancing rules, many delivery drivers will notify the customer of their arrival and then leave the food outside the front door, instead of waiting to greet the customer. These apps have lists of all the open restaurants that use their system to deliver.

Many San Luis Obispo restaurants are offering family meals in addition to typical food menus. Giuseppe’s has a family meal that comes with mac and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, two salads, chicken parmesan, a bottle of wine, and some cake, for $55. Taste! Craft Eatery and SLO Brew – The Rock also offer family meals.

As well as food delivery, some restaurants offer cocktails, wine, and beer for pick-up or delivery. According to The Sacramento Bee, closing down bars and restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on local businesses across the state. In order to help these establishments stay afloat, the State Liquor Bureau decided to allow the sale of cocktails and other alcoholic beverages to go.

Finney’s Crafthouse and Kitchen, Giuseppes, Black Sheep Bar and Grill, Hoagies, and SideCar are among the few restaurants in San Luis Obispo that offer to-go cocktails and other alcoholic beverages, provided you’re 21 or over.

If you decide to take advantage of the delivery options in San Luis Obispo, be aware that most of the restaurants’ hours have been modified. To find a list of open restaurants in San Luis Obispo that includes business hours, visit the Virtual Downtown SLO website.

Stay safe, and happy eating!

