Cuesta College and the Student Health Center will be running the Emotions Through the Lens photography contest as part of Cuesta Campus Well which strives to promote well-being, a healthy lifestyle and remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

The photography contest runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, and all interested individuals are encouraged to participate. There will be two categories: Students and Employees. Awards will be sponsored by the Cuesta College Foundation and include cash prizes.

According to a recent study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, students and the general population have experienced psychological effects such as anxiety and fear because of the pandemic. These stressors relate to economic impact, academic delays and personal health issues.

“Holistically speaking, having complete wellness includes physical, mental, and financial,” said Brenda Vaughn, a photographer and owner of BV Imagery. “When my finances are in order my mental well being is in order, which overall makes me feel good and more motivated to be social. If I’m not stressing I’ll remember to eat. Staying afloat for me means that dread over any random thing doesn’t hang around my neck like an albatross.”

The Emotions Through the Lens photography contest aims to bring focus on how creating a positive attitude toward mental health can be important to establishing a healthy lifestyle. By holding this contest, the Student Health Center wants to recognize creativity and unique ideas in positive and artistic ways.

For more information and details on how to participate in the contest, visit the Student Health Center on campus or visit their page on the Cuesta College website. The flyer for Emotions Through the Lens is available online.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

