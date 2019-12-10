Latinx winter celebration: The Joy of Teaching

Students, staff and alumni of Cuesta College celebrated the end of the year with a winter celebration on Thursday, December 5.

The event was organized by the Latina Leadership Network Cuesta Chapter, and it was a collaboration with the Hispanic Service Institution along with other individuals such as the Student Success director, the Latina Leadership Network and the Future Teacher’s Pathway Chapter.

The ceremony was to honor and celebrate the four Latinx student clubs at Cuesta College (M.E.Ch.A Club, LNN Club, Future Teachers Club and Dreamers United Club). The main purpose of the event was to motivate the students to collaborate and support each other.

The celebration took place at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo and commenced with presentations and food. Then the presidents and members had the chance to talk about the clubs they are involved in, and encouraged attendees to join.

Along with honoring the students, the celebration was also held to inspire students to become teachers. Guest speaker Maria J. Spaeth (Cuesta College alumni and currently a second-grade teacher at Grover Beach Elementary School) was invited to the event as a motivational speaker. Spaeth had the chance to talk about her path to becoming a teacher, and why teaching is important.

The event’s final remarks consisted of a raffle and a white elephant gift exchange. At the conclusion of the event, attendees had the chance to dance along with some music.

About M.E.Ch.A Club:

Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan (M.E.Ch.A) is a student organization that promotes higher education, culture and history. Members believe that political involvement and education is the avenue for change in society. Goals are to increase Latinx student engagement on campus, develop student leadership skills, advocate for social justice and promote educational equity.

About Dreamers United Club:

The goal of the Dreamers United Club is to create awareness, support undocumented students, provide resources to undocumented students, assure the students personal and academic success and provide guidance and resources to the students. The club helps students recognize the power they hold and the importance education. Dreamers United Club is open for students who like to contribute to, and advocate for, the club’s mission.

About Latino Leadership Networking Club:

The LNN Club teaches members leadership skills to help students and the community at Cuesta College. The main goal is to allow the students to share their culture with the community. Some of the activities members get to do are: organize cultural events, volunteer for high school conferences and outreach, charity drives, fundraising, hikes and beach cleaning.

