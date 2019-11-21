Metro PCS robbery suspect on the loose

On Monday Nov. 4, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at Metro PCS located at 2161 Broad St., in the city of San Luis Obispo.

An employee of Metro PCS told police a male Hispanic in his 50’s wearing a black jacket, black pants and a baseball style cap entered the business with a firearm and demanded money. The suspect was further described as being approximately 5’7” tall with a mustache and a “chubby” build. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the business and was last seen running towards the Conserve Fuel gas station at the intersection of South St. and Broad St. No other vehicles or suspects were seen by the employee of Metro PCS or any additional witnesses. This is an ongoing investigation, and police detectives are following up on any potential leads.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the person responsible for this robbery to contact them at (805) 781-7317 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867. The identity of the reporter could remain anonymous.

