The Cuestonian’s Editor-in-Chief Thomas Rodda introduces a new video series titled “San Luis Obispo Speaks.”

The episodic program covers a myriad of issues, both local and national, as San Luis Obispo residents give their viewpoints. The topic for the first episode is questions relating to gay marriage, homelessness in SLO, and the midterm elections.

Presented by The Cuestonian, here’s what SLO had to say.

