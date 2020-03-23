Sculpting a sacred space with Amanda Gentry: Murmuration

Chicago based artist Amanda Gentry brings a sacred space to Cuesta College with her solo exhibition, “Murmuration,” in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery.

The installation consists of 12 egg shaped ceramic pods. The pods are laid out in a circular formation on the floor to create a space for visitors to reconnect with themselves simply through the sound of their own voices.

Each pod is hand-made with terracotta brick found around the artist’s Chicago neighborhood, while the inside is gilded with 23-karat gold leaf. The pods are metaphorical to the artist in how the outside represents the human body that will eventually rot away, while the inside showcases the significance of inner beauty within people.

When talking about her piece, Gentry explained why she felt drawn to clay considering she used it in such a non-traditional way.

“It is a difficult thing for me to be in my own body, and I think that’s probably the case for most modern artists,” Gentry said. “I believe we’re in our heads. We’re disconnected from our bodies, and this makes me feel embodied. To feel that connected with the work that aspect of my body is being used as a tool to actually shape it, I can’t put it into words.”

Gentry has had multiple exhibitions nationwide, including a residency at STARworks Ceramics in Star, N.C., this past year. This residency inspired the artist to bring what she had learned from this to Cuesta College by creating a smaller version of her piece, “Born Again.”

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery is located on the Cuesta College campus in room 7170. Amanda Gentry’s exhibit “Murmuration” will be open for viewing from March 5 until April 3. There will also be a dance performance from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on March 26.

