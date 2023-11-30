The Cuestonian is open for Spring 2024!

Enrollment is open for the Spring 2024 semester, and The Cuestonian needs budding journalism students to join the staff!

If a student is interested in becoming a new member of The Cuestonian, they must register for either JOUR 202A (Intro to News Production) or JOUR 203A (News Production for Visual Artists). Every returning member can register for advanced News Production classes, courses which are eligible for transfer credit.

All courses begin on February 5. Class lectures, along with labs, will continue to be in the online format. Students are required to attend two one-hour virtual lectures each week that serves more as a newsroom meeting, with flexibility provided for the lab portion to provide prospective members the opportunity to manage their time productively and effectively. The Cuestonian, an award-winning publication, has a strong online presence that regularly breaks important news to inform our community.

The Cuestonian has multiple positions open, including reporters, editors, designers, illustrators, photographers, graphic designers, broadcast journalists and videographers. There’s a place for everyone who wants to be part of the publication, and the intrinsic role it has to Cuesta College.

For prospective journalists looking to write articles for the online publication, you have a variety of specializations to choose from, including, but not limited to: politics, government, environmentalism, community events, sports, arts and entertainment, music, campus, education, crime, business, health, technology, music, gaming, studying advice and many more!

Reporters will gain experience and learn useful media production skills, including:

News writing

Research

Editing

Newspaper design elements

Time management

Web design

Teamwork

Graphic design

In addition, students will learn how to use Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom Classic and Premiere Pro.

Classes are available now at the Cuesta College Class Finder. Simply select “Spring 2024” for the term, start typing Journalism and Digital Communications in the “Browse by Course Subject” menu, then select it, and from there decide if JOUR 202A or JOUR 203A the right fit for you.

Register today to be a part of The Cuestonian, a fun and exciting journalism team here at Cuesta College!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

