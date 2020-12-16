Why the Oceano Dunes’ reopening is important to locals

Earlier this year, the California Coastal Community stated they were going to close Oceano Beach to the public, but the Friends of the Oceano Dunes, a non-profit organization whose goal is to promote and save the Oceano/Pismo Beaches, have filed a civil lawsuit challenging it.

Local residents have taken it upon themselves to present banners and flags showing their efforts to keep the beach open. The Oceano Dunes, located in Oceano, Calif. is a public beach where visitors can drive their cars on the sand. Visitors who don’t have capable vehicles could walk on the beach.

The dunes have been closed since March 26 due to shelter-in-place orders and it reopened on Oct. 1. As the gates have reopened, locals and visitors can come while still practicing social distancing.

There are many activities for the public to participate in at the dunes. Some of these activities include surfing, paragliding, horseback riding, and driving ATVs.

“For the five cities area I believe it hit them huge economically because it was during the spring and summer,” said Jamie Juarez, a local of Pismo Beach who occasionally visits the Oceano Beach. “That’s usually when everyone comes to visit.”

The Oceano Dunes are open to the public. Visit their website for more information.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

