Campus incidents

Here are some of the police incidents that have occurred on campus so far this semester.

Date/Time Reported: Aug. 14 10:35 a.m.

Notes: RP called to advise they thought someone was on drugs Description was 50s medium build brown hair “general tweaker look” Incident Occurred Between: Aug. 14 10:35 a.m. and Aug. 14 11:12 a.m.

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 3 11:26 a.m.

Notes: Vehicle Wash Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 3 11:26 a.m. and Sept. 3 11:43 a.m.

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 3 2:20 p.m

Notes: CMC Fire on scene @ 1420

Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 3 2:20 p.m and Sept. 3 2:28 p.m

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 3 09:44p.m

Notes: occupied vehicle. subject was advised there is no overnight camping. Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 3 9:44 p.m and Sept. 3 9:46 p.m

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 4 3:22 p.m

Notes: staff member called concerned over behavior of student she was helping described as becoming agitated. A2 notified of the call which came into SLO CCPD. Transferred the RP to A2. A2 met with student and staff member. did not describe student as agitated. was upset with family matter. respectful to A2. subject was escorted to Health Center and given crisis counseling contact info of which he was already aware. Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 4 3:22p.m and Sept. 4 3:54p.m

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 4 4:53 p.m

Notes: student assist – searching for vehicle. vehicle found in Lot 4 Incident Occurred Between: 9/4/ 4:53 p.m and 9/4/ 4:56 p.m

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 5 10:03 a.m.

Notes: Report of marijuana smell or skunk near the 2600 building. No smell detected by A4/107 Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 5 10:03 a.m. and Sept. 5 10:06 a.m.

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 5 2:43p.m

Notes: The American Flag in the Admin Loop Parking lot has a tear in it. Facilities has a flag ready for us to pick up and put up. Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 5 02:43 p.m and Sept. 5 04:30 p.m

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 10 3:30p.m.

Notes: switching permit to solar power. machine is operational. Incident Occurred Between: Sept.10 3:30 p.m. and Sept. 10 4:11p.m.

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 11 10:23 a.m.

Notes: Subject was passing out pamphlets and chanting. Which was disrupting the learning process. Subject was asked to leave campus. Subject is going to leave the campus by bus. Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 11 10:23 a.m. and Sept. 11 10:40 a.m.

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 17 7:00 a.m.

Notes: Smoke in 2100. Wires Smoldered to cause alarm to go off. Unit 2 requested Fire on Scene to check out scene. A4/107 10-97 before 0700 A4/107 standing by to make sure nothing else smokes. A4/107 cleared after fire checked out panel. Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 17 7:00 a.m and Sept. 17 7:30 a.m.

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 18 3:54 p.m.

Notes: student needs transport from health center to friends car, who is waiting to take him to ER. 1604 P2 said student needing medical attention was unable to locate friend at the track. Student reporting he is feeling dizzy. C1 enroute to transport student to hospital ER.

Date/Time Reported: Sept. 23 12:33 p.m.

Notes: A Student has a hammock set up between 2 trees. A4/107 advised the student they could not have a hammock. Incident Occurred Between: Sept. 23 12:33 p.m. and Sept. 23 12:38 p.m.

Incident reports compiled by the Cuesta College Police Department.

