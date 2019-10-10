Update on Cuesta College construction projects

Students on the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses have probably noticed construction going on for the previous few months.

At the North County Campus in Paso Robles, construction on the R & B Shultz Early Childhood Education Center has been in process since its groundbreaking on Feb. 1.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2020. The Cuesta College Bond Program stated that it provides both lectures and childcare services. Toddler and preschool childcare will still be provided by the center. Also included will be teaching spaces dedicated to childhood education, parking next to the facility, and offices for the faculty.

According to a press release from the Cuesta College Bond Program, as of Aug. 30 the center has ongoing framing installation and landscaping, handrails at the stairs, and storm drains.

In San Luis Obispo, multiple projects are underway, including: the aquatic center, Hollister Adobe stabilization, and multiple renovations.

The Aquatic Center renovations are replacing the two current pools with a 50-meter competition-sized pool and 25-yard teaching pool. The renovation also includes American with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades to amenities such as showers and restrooms. According to the Cuesta College Bond Program, it will be finished this fall.

The Hollister Adobe stabilization is to preserve the historical building and its functionality.

All the construction is a part of the second project issuance funded by the $275 local educational Measure L Bond.

On November 4, 2014, the Measure L Bond was voted in by the San Luis Obispo County Community College District voters. The bond needed a 55 percent passing vote and passed with 62 percent.

