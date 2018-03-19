Annual Women of Distinction Awards celebrates four Central Coast women

Photos courtesy of Cuesta College

By Holly Walsh

Life and Culture Editor

San Luis Obispo county celebrates the honorees of the 41st Women of Distinction awards by recognizing four Central Coast women for their work in the community.

Grace McIntosh, an honoree of the Community and Public Service Award for a Professional, says it was an honor to receive the award.

Mcintosh has over 30 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, including being deputy director of Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County.

“I love what I do and the people that I work with, both within CAPSLO and the larger community,” Mcintosh said.

Mcintosh hopes to be able to remain in SLO working in the community and see “the long-awaited” 40 Prado Homeless Services Center open in the summer.

Among other honorees were Anita Shower, Betsy Umhofer, and Phyllis Davies.

The Community and Public Service Award, Volunteer, was gifted to Shower, who first became a volunteer in 1975.

The Progress for Women Award was awarded to Umhofer, who began working in public service as a spokeswoman for Mothers for Peace.

Davies was rewarded with the Grace N. Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award. She has spent a lifetime of volunteering and working internationally for a variety of different causes.

Honorees are nominated by their peers and chosen by a selection committee.

The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, Mar. 22.

The public is invited to attend the awards ceremony at a ticket cost of $25. Tickets can be purchased on The Community Foundation SLO County’s website or by calling (805) 543-2323.

