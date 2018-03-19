Food Bank distribution offers relief to students in need

Photo courtesy of The Food Coalition of San Luis Obispo

By Clara Applegarth

Features Editor

The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County will be on both Cuesta campuses on March 20, distributing food to students in need.

Through the federally funded emergency food program, they are able to give food packages to low income families or individuals throughout the county monthly, according the Food Bank Coalition.

“This event is open to the whole community,” said Cuesta Student Center Assistant, Shannon Piper. “Not just the campus community.”

The food packages include items from vegetables and fruit, to peanut butter, bread, pasta, and various canned goods.

Anyone is available to receive a food package, as long as participants are 18 years of age. No ID is needed.

The event will be held on both North County and San Luis Obispo campuses from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Future distributions will be held April 17 and May 8.

