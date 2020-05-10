Here are some of the campus incidents that have occurred on/near campus this March.

Incident Type: GRAFFITI

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 2000 COMPLEX : 2500 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/2/2020 9:17 PM

Notes: 2500 & 2200 Mens Bathroom

Incident Occurred Between: 3/2/2020 9:17 PM and 3/2/2020 9:53 PM

Incident Type: CHECK THE WELFARE

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 4000 COMPLEX

Date/Time Reported: 3/4/2020 4:37 PM

Notes: child unattended in vehicle. Dodge Durango – gray childrens center parking lot. 3/4/2020 1642 A1 made contact with mother/driver. advised that we received a complaint and to take child with her.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/4/2020 4:37 PM and 3/4/2020 4:45 PM

Incident Type: MEDICAL AID

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/5/2020 11:07 AM

Notes: Transporting a student to Sierra Vista from the health center

Incident Occurred Between: 3/5/2020 11:07 AM and 3/5/2020 11:30 AM

Incident Type: PERMIT MACHINE MALFUNCTION

Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 3

Date/Time Reported: 3/5/2020 3:15 PM

Notes: Had dollar stuck in it.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/5/2020 3:15 PM and 3/5/2020 3:19 PM

Incident Type: SKATEBOARDER

Location: SLO CAMPUS : INNER CAMPUS

Date/Time Reported: 3/9/2020 1:50 PM

Notes: Male subject advised to not skateboard on campus

Incident Occurred Between: 3/9/2020 1:50 PM and 3/9/2020 1:51 PM

Incident Type: PERMIT MACHINE MALFUNCTION

Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 1A

Date/Time Reported: 3/11/2020 2:05 PM

Notes: Taking the Battery from Lot 1A and putting it into the Lot 5 machine. Taking the Battery over to Lot 5.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/11/2020 2:05 PM and 3/11/2020 2:51 PM

Incident Type: SPECIAL DETAIL

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3300 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/12/2020 10:22 AM

Notes: Watching out to speak to a student Class was cancelled

Incident Occurred Between: 3/12/2020 10:22 AM and 3/12/2020 10:45 AM

Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 2000 COMPLEX : 2400 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/12/2020 2:28 PM

Notes: Room was already open Class was going on

Incident Occurred Between: 3/12/2020 2:28 PM and 3/12/2020 2:30 PM

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/13/2020 12:22 PM

Notes: disgruntled male concerned and asking questions about flu symptoms became agitated. 3/13/2020 1227 A1 confirmed currently enrolled student headed toward library.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/13/2020 12:22 PM and 3/13/2020 12:37 PM

Incident Type: PETTY THEFT

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 5000 COMPLEX : 5100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/16/2020 02:02 PM

Notes: Paper towels stolen out of the paper towel dispenser

Incident Occurred Between: 3/16/2020 2:02 PM and 3/16/2020 2:03 PM

Incident Type: CHECK THE WELFARE

Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : CHORRO VALLEY RD

Date/Time Reported: 3/16/2020 3:00 PM

Notes: report of subject wearing white sunglasses and black clothing seeking rides from passers by. Female subject contacted wanted to ask if someone knew if buses were coming through campus on normal schedule. student was advised next bus will arrive approx 16:40

Incident Occurred Between: 3/16/2020 3:00 PM and 3/16/2020 3:39 PM

Incident Type: STUDENT ASSIST

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3300 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/16/2020 8:55 PM

Notes: two students reported to be doing homework under campus closure rule.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/16/2020 8:55 PM and 3/16/2020 9:09 PM

Incident Type: FIRE ALARM

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 2000 COMPLEX : 2100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/20/2020 1:32 PM

Notes: A5/107 went to the fire panel and saw it was 2102 faculty toilet. went and physically checked the smoke detector. No smoke or fire present.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/20/2020 1:32 PM and 3/20/2020 1:48 PM

Incident Type: PANIC BUTTON

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/25/2020 9:07 AM

Notes: Panic Button at DE Help Desk 2*77 upset student. S1/103 was already enroute to unlock a door. S1/103 made contact with the student and Jeffery Alexander S1/103 advised Code 4.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/25/2020 9:07 AM and 3/25/2020 9:12 AM

Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/26/2020 9:55 AM

Notes: RP was at the wrong room Food Pantry was already unlocked.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/26/2020 9:55 AM and 3/26/2020 10:07 AM

Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 6000 COMPLEX : 6100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/26/2020 3:53 PM

Notes: Student emailed needed the room unlocked for property left behind.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/26/2020 3:53 PM and 3/26/2020 3:55 PM

Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 7000 COMPLEX : 7100 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/26/2020 3:59 PM

Notes: Instructor left his keys inside and left the room the door locked behind him. S1/103 opened the door for the instructor.

Incident Occurred Between: 3/26/2020 3:59 PM and 3/26/2020 4:02 PM

Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES

Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING

Date/Time Reported: 3/30/2020 12:57 PM

Notes: student presented an odd device with a knife blade to social service reference desk. r/p advised it looked possibly like a weapon. C1 – item for destruction – no value

Incident Occurred Between: 3/30/2020 12:57 PM and 3/30/2020 1:04 PM

