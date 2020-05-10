Here are some of the campus incidents that have occurred on/near campus this March.
Incident Type: GRAFFITI
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 2000 COMPLEX : 2500 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/2/2020 9:17 PM
Notes: 2500 & 2200 Mens Bathroom
Incident Occurred Between: 3/2/2020 9:17 PM and 3/2/2020 9:53 PM
Incident Type: CHECK THE WELFARE
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 4000 COMPLEX
Date/Time Reported: 3/4/2020 4:37 PM
Notes: child unattended in vehicle. Dodge Durango – gray childrens center parking lot. 3/4/2020 1642 A1 made contact with mother/driver. advised that we received a complaint and to take child with her.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/4/2020 4:37 PM and 3/4/2020 4:45 PM
Incident Type: MEDICAL AID
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3100 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/5/2020 11:07 AM
Notes: Transporting a student to Sierra Vista from the health center
Incident Occurred Between: 3/5/2020 11:07 AM and 3/5/2020 11:30 AM
Incident Type: PERMIT MACHINE MALFUNCTION
Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 3
Date/Time Reported: 3/5/2020 3:15 PM
Notes: Had dollar stuck in it.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/5/2020 3:15 PM and 3/5/2020 3:19 PM
Incident Type: SKATEBOARDER
Location: SLO CAMPUS : INNER CAMPUS
Date/Time Reported: 3/9/2020 1:50 PM
Notes: Male subject advised to not skateboard on campus
Incident Occurred Between: 3/9/2020 1:50 PM and 3/9/2020 1:51 PM
Incident Type: PERMIT MACHINE MALFUNCTION
Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : LOT 1A
Date/Time Reported: 3/11/2020 2:05 PM
Notes: Taking the Battery from Lot 1A and putting it into the Lot 5 machine. Taking the Battery over to Lot 5.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/11/2020 2:05 PM and 3/11/2020 2:51 PM
Incident Type: SPECIAL DETAIL
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3300 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/12/2020 10:22 AM
Notes: Watching out to speak to a student Class was cancelled
Incident Occurred Between: 3/12/2020 10:22 AM and 3/12/2020 10:45 AM
Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 2000 COMPLEX : 2400 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/12/2020 2:28 PM
Notes: Room was already open Class was going on
Incident Occurred Between: 3/12/2020 2:28 PM and 3/12/2020 2:30 PM
Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3100 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/13/2020 12:22 PM
Notes: disgruntled male concerned and asking questions about flu symptoms became agitated. 3/13/2020 1227 A1 confirmed currently enrolled student headed toward library.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/13/2020 12:22 PM and 3/13/2020 12:37 PM
Incident Type: PETTY THEFT
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 5000 COMPLEX : 5100 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/16/2020 02:02 PM
Notes: Paper towels stolen out of the paper towel dispenser
Incident Occurred Between: 3/16/2020 2:02 PM and 3/16/2020 2:03 PM
Incident Type: CHECK THE WELFARE
Location: SLO CAMPUS : PARKING LOTS & ROADS : CHORRO VALLEY RD
Date/Time Reported: 3/16/2020 3:00 PM
Notes: report of subject wearing white sunglasses and black clothing seeking rides from passers by. Female subject contacted wanted to ask if someone knew if buses were coming through campus on normal schedule. student was advised next bus will arrive approx 16:40
Incident Occurred Between: 3/16/2020 3:00 PM and 3/16/2020 3:39 PM
Incident Type: STUDENT ASSIST
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3300 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/16/2020 8:55 PM
Notes: two students reported to be doing homework under campus closure rule.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/16/2020 8:55 PM and 3/16/2020 9:09 PM
Incident Type: FIRE ALARM
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 2000 COMPLEX : 2100 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/20/2020 1:32 PM
Notes: A5/107 went to the fire panel and saw it was 2102 faculty toilet. went and physically checked the smoke detector. No smoke or fire present.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/20/2020 1:32 PM and 3/20/2020 1:48 PM
Incident Type: PANIC BUTTON
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/25/2020 9:07 AM
Notes: Panic Button at DE Help Desk 2*77 upset student. S1/103 was already enroute to unlock a door. S1/103 made contact with the student and Jeffery Alexander S1/103 advised Code 4.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/25/2020 9:07 AM and 3/25/2020 9:12 AM
Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/26/2020 9:55 AM
Notes: RP was at the wrong room Food Pantry was already unlocked.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/26/2020 9:55 AM and 3/26/2020 10:07 AM
Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 6000 COMPLEX : 6100 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/26/2020 3:53 PM
Notes: Student emailed needed the room unlocked for property left behind.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/26/2020 3:53 PM and 3/26/2020 3:55 PM
Incident Type: ROOM/BUILDING UNLOCK
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 7000 COMPLEX : 7100 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/26/2020 3:59 PM
Notes: Instructor left his keys inside and left the room the door locked behind him. S1/103 opened the door for the instructor.
Incident Occurred Between: 3/26/2020 3:59 PM and 3/26/2020 4:02 PM
Incident Type: SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
Location: SLO CAMPUS : 3000 COMPLEX : 3200 BUILDING
Date/Time Reported: 3/30/2020 12:57 PM
Notes: student presented an odd device with a knife blade to social service reference desk. r/p advised it looked possibly like a weapon. C1 – item for destruction – no value
Incident Occurred Between: 3/30/2020 12:57 PM and 3/30/2020 1:04 PM