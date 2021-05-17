Cuesta College ASCC: What is it?

Associated Students of Cuesta College (ASCC) is Cuesta College’s student government.

Members of ASCC seek to promote student welfare, involvement, and inclusion and are responsible for student life and leadership on Cuesta College’s campus.

ASCC student government members serve as advocates and representatives for all students at Cuesta College. There are many different leadership positions within ASCC. These include executive cabinet positions and senator positions.

ASCC elections took place in the month of April. Virtual voting began on Monday, April 26 at 8 a.m., and ended Thursday, April 29 at 8 a.m.

This year, the following positions were filled:

President/Student Trustee

Chief Justice

Clubs Director

Activities Director

Senators

The following individuals ran unopposed for the 2021-22 Executive Cabinet: Dawn Grillo (President/Student Trustee), Elizabeth Schaefer (Chief Justice), Julianne Carnes (Clubs Director), and Mason Clark (Activities Director).

The 2021-22 ASCC Senators will be Darcy Stansbury, Gregory Williams, and Cassidy Negri.

The newly elected president and student trustee, Dawn Grillo, was previously a senator and is excited to step into her new responsibilities.

“I am very excited and very grateful to pick up this new role as ASCC President,” Grillo said. “I am grateful that the students chose to elect me as their representative both within ASCC and as Student Trustee. I will strive to always put the needs of students first, and to be someone that they can rely on.”

Although officers for 2021-22 have already been elected, Cuesta College students are still welcomed and encouraged to become involved in ASCC.

“Student government creates new opportunities and also helps promote a better student life,” Grillo said. “Participating in student groups helps foster unity, a better working environment, and encourages creating new relationships, as well as improving public speaking and advocating skills. If you want to invoke change, student government is the way to get your voice heard and introduce you to the right people who can help you achieve your goals.”

ASCC Executive Cabinet meetings are held on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. At these meetings, the Executive Cabinet conducts official business, sets goals and makes recommendations to the Senate.

ASCC Senate meetings are held on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. During these meetings, ASCC makes decisions and conducts all official business.

ASCC Executive Cabinet meetings and ASCC Senate meetings are open to the public.

Send any questions about ASCC to studentlife@cuesta.edu. If there are any items that individuals would like to bring to the attention of the student government, complete an agenda request form.

