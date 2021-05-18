SLO’s 2021 May Flower Initiative

This is the second year that downtown San Luis Obispo has participated in the May Flower Initiative, a community-driven public art project.

Restaurants and stores were asked by the nonprofit Business Association of Downtown SLO to help in making the streets bloom with their paintings. Both Cuesta College and Cal Poly students, as well as employees from the businesses, participated.

The initiative first started during the initial pandemic lockdowns last May. This year, 84 restaurants and stores have flowers painted on their windows for visitors to see while walking the streets of downtown.

Both the map and the above flower frame can be found in the front plaza of Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa on Chorro Street. The map includes store and restaurant names, the artists who painted each mural, and a number to show people where each mural is located.

These are some of the murals located in downtown SLO.

These murals are located all around downtown SLO. Those seeking a scavenger hunt could have a potentially great time tracking down all 84 murals.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

