SLO’s 2021 May Flower Initiative

Jonathan Apelado
A map showing the 84 SLO businesses that have had murals painted on. Photo by Jonathan Apelado

This is the second year that downtown San Luis Obispo has participated in the May Flower Initiative, a community-driven public art project. 

Restaurants and stores were asked by the nonprofit Business Association of Downtown SLO to help in making the streets bloom with their paintings. Both Cuesta College and Cal Poly students, as well as employees from the businesses, participated.

The initiative first started during the initial pandemic lockdowns last May. This year, 84 restaurants and stores have flowers painted on their windows for visitors to see while walking the streets of downtown. 

Visitors taking pictures behind a flower frame in front of Mission San Luis Obispo. Photo by Jonathan Apelado

Both the map and the above flower frame can be found in the front plaza of Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa on Chorro Street. The map includes store and restaurant names, the artists who painted each mural, and a number to show people where each mural is located. 

These are some of the murals located in downtown SLO. 

Artist Priscilla Wilson’s mural at Sweetie Cup, located at the intersection of Chorro and Higuera Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Anisha Arellano painting a mural at Kult, located near the intersection of Chorro and Higuera Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist MJ Johnson’s mural at Moondoggies, located at the intersection of Chorro and Palm Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado.
Artists Jackie Nguyen and Anicah Milanes’ mural at Flip Flop Shops, located on the intersection of Higuera and Broad Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Rachel Converse’s mural at Rogers Jewelry Co., located at the intersection of Higuera and Broad Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Kelly Knax’s mural at Novo Restaurant & Lounge, located near the intersection of Higuera and Broad Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Nicki Nysven’s mural at Ragtag Wine Co., located near the intersection of Higuera and Chorro Street. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Sophia Brody’s Mural at Hands Gallery, located near the intersection of Higuera and Garden Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Crystal Williams’ Mural at the Cal Poly store, located on the intersection of Higuera and Garden Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Crystal Williams’ Mural at Tails pet store, located near the intersection of Higuera and Garden Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Adrianna Domingo’s Mural at Blackwater clothing, located on Higuera and Broad Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Molly Paulick’s Mural at Big Sky Cafe, located in-between Higuera and Marsh Streets on Broad Street. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Josie Redberg’s Mural at B. Anthony & Company, located in-between Broad and Nipomo Streets on Higuera Street. Photo by Jonathan Apelado
Artist Allison Feigin’s Mural at Old SLO BBQ, located at the intersection of Higuera and Nipomo Streets. Photo by Jonathan Apelado

These murals are located all around downtown SLO. Those seeking a scavenger hunt could have a potentially great time tracking down all 84 murals.

