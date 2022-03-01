Cuesta College continues indoor masking

California’s mask mandate was dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
This decision comes two months after reinstating a state-wide indoor mask mandate on Dec. 15, 2021.
“COVID-19 cases and hospitalization are declining across the state,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, State Public Health Officer & Director. “This is due in large part to the collective efforts of Californians to get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear masks.”
The Dec. 15 decision to reinstate a mask mandate was made to mitigate rising cases of the Omicron variant. Masks are still required indoors for unvaccinated people.
Fully vaccinated people still must wear masks in the following places:
- Public transit
- Indoors in K-12 schools
- Emergency shelters
- Healthcare settings
- State and local correctional facilities
- Homeless shelters
- Long-term care settings and senior care facilities
Some colleges and universities throughout the state have lifted their indoor mask mandates. Cal Poly has lifted its mandate for vaccinated students with some exceptions.
“The Cuesta College requirement for everyone to wear masks indoors will remain in place,” said an email sent to students from Cuesta College Student Success and Support Programs.
The email said that Cuesta College is watching closely for any updates to provide additional guidance, and added that positive rates in San Luis Obispo County are 11.4%, or 68.7 cases per 100,000 people. Based on these statistics, SLO County is considered a high transmission area.
View this post on Instagram
There is no indication of how long the mask mandate will continue at Cuesta College. For more information, visit Cuesta College’s COVID-19 Information and Resources page.
Great piece, thanks for the update.