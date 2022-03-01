Cuesta College continues indoor masking

California’s mask mandate was dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

This decision comes two months after reinstating a state-wide indoor mask mandate on Dec. 15, 2021.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalization are declining across the state,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, State Public Health Officer & Director. “This is due in large part to the collective efforts of Californians to get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear masks.”

The Dec. 15 decision to reinstate a mask mandate was made to mitigate rising cases of the Omicron variant. Masks are still required indoors for unvaccinated people.

Fully vaccinated people still must wear masks in the following places:

Public transit

Indoors in K-12 schools

Emergency shelters

Healthcare settings

State and local correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Long-term care settings and senior care facilities

Some colleges and universities throughout the state have lifted their indoor mask mandates. Cal Poly has lifted its mandate for vaccinated students with some exceptions.

“The Cuesta College requirement for everyone to wear masks indoors will remain in place,” said an email sent to students from Cuesta College Student Success and Support Programs.

The email said that Cuesta College is watching closely for any updates to provide additional guidance, and added that positive rates in San Luis Obispo County are 11.4%, or 68.7 cases per 100,000 people. Based on these statistics, SLO County is considered a high transmission area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuesta College (@cuestacollege)

There is no indication of how long the mask mandate will continue at Cuesta College. For more information, visit Cuesta College’s COVID-19 Information and Resources page.

