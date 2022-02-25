3 simple steps to becoming a published author

Step 1: Sign-up for Journalism 202

There is a snap in the air, and the Cuesta College spring 2022 semester has begun with a bang.

Here at The Cuestonian, we are already pitching story ideas and looking for fresh, engaging ways to keep you entertained and informed.

Our objective is to be a relevant news source in your life. Our goal is to reflect the diversity of student life and the richness of the Central Coast experience.

Once again guided by the veteran hand of Professor Cyrus Saatsaz, here is the current line-up of budding journalist:

Kenzie Johnson: Editor-in-Chief

Daniel Burg: Editor-in-Chief

Jennaca Ortiz: Managing Editor

Porter Barr: Automotive Trends Editor

Emily Barry: Arts and Entertainment

Andrea Bateman: Graphics Editor

Zeke Mendez: Social Media Editor

Elizabeth Montijo: Campus Editor

Xavier Ortiz: Opinion Editor

Thomas Rodda: Environmental Editor (Author page coming soon)

Clayton Stout: Sports Editor

Check back often or follow us on social media to get notified every time we publish something news.

