3 simple steps to becoming a published author

There is a snap in the air, and the Cuesta College spring 2022 semester has begun with a bang.
Here at The Cuestonian, we are already pitching story ideas and looking for fresh, engaging ways to keep you entertained and informed.
Our objective is to be a relevant news source in your life. Our goal is to reflect the diversity of student life and the richness of the Central Coast experience.
Once again guided by the veteran hand of Professor Cyrus Saatsaz, here is the current line-up of budding journalist:
Kenzie Johnson: Editor-in-Chief
Daniel Burg: Editor-in-Chief
Jennaca Ortiz: Managing Editor
Porter Barr: Automotive Trends Editor
Emily Barry: Arts and Entertainment
Andrea Bateman: Graphics Editor
Zeke Mendez: Social Media Editor
Elizabeth Montijo: Campus Editor
Xavier Ortiz: Opinion Editor
Thomas Rodda: Environmental Editor (Author page coming soon)
Clayton Stout: Sports Editor
Check back often or follow us on social media to get notified every time we publish something news.