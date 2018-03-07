Famous cartoonist adds more color to Botanical Gardens

Cartoon bunnies run wild throughout San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens.

By Austin Brumblay

Managing Editor of Content

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden goes may take notice of new colors beyond the flowers in the form of comical bunny signs scattered throughout the park.

Local cartoonist Leigh Rubin, worked with volunteers to paint 10 amusing signs depicting mischievous bunnies showcasing different portions of the gardens.

Rubin is the creator of the popular newspaper comic strip “Rubes” which is featured in over 400 newspapers nationwide.

The artwork true to his comicstrip form depict bunnies in the famous “American Gothic” piece and many others. Visitors are encouraged to be on the lookout for all of the cartoon signs as they tour the gardens.

A ribbon cutting event with Rubin is set to take place at the Children’s Garden on Tuesday Mar. 6 at 1 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located in the El Chorro Regional Park off Highway One across from Cuesta College.

