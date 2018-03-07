Cuesta honors author Ron Suskind with Book of the Year

“Life Animated” will receive Cuesta’s Book of the Year honor.

By Rachel Barnes

Editor-in-chief

Cuesta College will honor “Life Animated” by Ron Suskind as 2018’s Book of the Year.

Suskind wrote the book about his son Owen who was diagnosed with autism at age three. The story revolves around the family’s use of Disney movies that Owen had loved before he was diagnosed to help him cope with his new understanding of life.

“Suskind’s moving narrative chronicles his family’s resilience and perseverance when their world is turned upside down,” said Cuesta librarians who organized the event.

This is the 10th annual Book of the Year ceremony at Cuesta and it traditionally gets a high attendance, according to the Cuesta Performing Arts Center box office.

Suskind will be doing a presentation, on his book and life, and a book signing March 19 in the CPAC from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now here. Students are free and general admission is $10.

