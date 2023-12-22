Farewell Cuestonian

It is with a mix of emotions that I write this final chapter as the Editor-in-Chief of The Cuestonian.

I am immensely grateful for the invaluable lessons and experiences I gained throughout my tenure, which have shaped me both personally and professionally. Serving in this role has been an honor and a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and dedicated group of individuals this last semester.

Today marks the end of an era, as I bid farewell to this esteemed publication and the incredible community of readers who have made this journey so meaningful. Over the years, we have shared countless stories, celebrated triumphs, and navigated through challenging times. As I reflect on our collective experience, I am filled with gratitude and a deep sense of pride.

First and foremost, I want to express my sincere appreciation to this dedicated team of journalists who have poured their hearts into every issue of The Cuestonian. Their unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity and pursuit of truth has been the backbone of this newspaper’s success. Together, we have strived to inform, inspire, and engage our readers with stories that matter. It has been an honor to work alongside such talented individuals who embody the spirit of journalism.

As I bid my farewell to The Cuestonian, I want to extend my best wishes to all students and our professor Cyrus Saatsaz, as they continue their journey in the Spring of 2024. May this new chapter in your lives be filled with growth, opportunities, and success. Remember to embrace the challenges that come your way, for they are the stepping stones to personal and academic achievement. Cherish the friendships you make, the knowledge you gain, and the memories you create during your time on The Cuestonian.

I would like to encourage future generations of Cuesta College students to continue the tradition of student journalism. The power of the written word is immense, and it is through your voices that positive change can be sparked. Use your platform responsibly, ethically, and fearlessly. Uphold the principles of journalistic integrity and never shy away from telling the stories that need to be told.

Thank you Cuesta College, The Cuestonian, and Cyrus Saatsaz, for the unforgettable experiences, the lifelong friendships, and the mark this publication has left on my life. Farewell, and may the legacy of our student newspaper continue to inspire and inform for years to come.

