Vaccines and masks.

Vaccines are effective. Of course, anything is possible in the world of epidemiology.

But should we base public health policy on that?

Fauci is still peddling the impression that we interminably have to kowtow to all the exasperating constraints after being vaccinated. He does not tell us the miniscule percent of “breakout infections.” Not only that — you will also never hear about the number of very slight cases.

If we make assessments about health policy based on outlier situations, we will live perpetually terrified. It is just wrong.

Vaccinated people effectively do not pass the virus. The “experts” say, “Oh, but it’s still possible.” Anything is possible. They are dishonest by omission. They do not talk about the percentage of vaccinated people who even manage to transfer it.

Fauci reported that 84 million Americans have been vaccinated. The CDC reported that 6,000 people became reinfected.

That translates to a .000071 % rate of breakthrough infections. When Fauci tells you that you still need to practice restrictions after being vaccinated, he, surely not mistakenly, omits this important detail.

He effectively just says to stay in line and shut up. He does so based on the .000071 % chance that a vaccinated person gets reinfected. Maybe that person gives it to someone, and that person has a severe reaction to it, or gives it to someone else who does.

The odds with this chain of transmission are borderline fictional. Are we going to live our lives with his babble because he doesn’t want to give up control? That is the actual motive.

Vaccinated people do not threaten transmission in any honest public health framework. People will always say, “We don’t know the numbers.”

Actually, we do.

A hundred years of vaccine epidemiology tells us that this is the ticket. This is the way to the end.

However, will it truly, ever end? When will they take off your fetters?

You do not get to make levelheaded deductions for yourself. No. This ends whenever the public health pen pushers say so. That is it.

These control freaks have not protected us. Their rhetoric is botched. Look at the numbers in Mississippi and Texas. Can anyone tell me what to make of the fact that, despite lifting mask mandates two months ago, both states report their lowest number of cases in nearly a year?

Mississippi lifted mask mandates March 3, and has reported the lowest number of cases since May. Texas lifted mask mandates and fully reopened businesses and facilities on March 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbot reported the lowest number of Covid fatalities since May. Hospitalizations are the lowest in 10 months.

Being locked down, petrified, double-masking outside – all of it – is absurd. Fauci has been deeply, unnecessarily destructive. His maniacal mindset did not benefit or save us. Fauciism made everything worse.

I see all the frustration, the pain, the downside of Fauci’s smarter-than-everyone insane mandates. He is supposed to know so much more than the rest of us. He’s hailed as the “science” expert.

And yet, he has not helped us. He has hurt us immensely. His assessments have led to the destruction of families’ generations-old businesses, ruined people financially, increased childhood mental illness and suicide, caused the highest opioid overdose fatalities since the ‘90s, and caused a 33% rise in US homicides since the pandemic began.

Could this have anything to do with economic ruin and anxiety? Ya think? Was all of this economic collapse and unnecessarily-imposed hysteria warranted? This affects people’s lives. This affects people’s futures, or lack thereof. This is you and this is me I’m talking about.

Vaccines are safe. You are safe to do…whatever. You shouldn’t have to wear a mask in yoga class, on your bike, or in a restaurant when you have been vaccinated.

For those who say that there is still a chance, well, there will always still be a chance.

Fauci wants the absolute power to say what we can and cannot do until he says so. This is irrational, especially because he doesn’t ever tell us what the goal is, what the numbers need to be, or what that looks like. It’s just, “Do as you are told.”

The messaging is upside down and irresponsible when he tells us to social distance even after getting vaccinated. He should be telling us that we can have our lives back once we have been. This is just common sense. Reality. Vaccines are effective. You should be able to go back to life as usual once you have been vaccinated.

And people like me are also immune because I have had the virus. I am under 60, and older than 25. I had mild symptoms, and I’m fine.

People all around me just comply: no questions asked. Again, your odds of getting reinfected are infinitesimal. But still, masking up is totally warranted in Fauci’s mind.

And if you don’t conform, people look at you like they have seen a ghost.

April 26, the CDC lifted the outdoor mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people. However, that wasn’t good enough for our suave, illustrious governor, Gavin Newsom, who finally observed this guideline May 3.

Excuse me, Mr. Governor, based upon what science are you smarter than the CDC?

Is it any wonder the effort to recall this miser has reached almost 2 million signatures, more than the number required to force a vote? I laugh as he uses the typical, go-to, false narrative that this effort was led by white supremacists and anti-vaccine QAnon extremists. HAHA. Wrong again.

Do you think this may have anything to do with his being caught breaking his own laws? Have you seen the leaked photos of him dining INDOORS at a posh restaurant without a mask, with other elites?

For those fond of calling Fox News “conspiracy theorists,” eat your words!

However, if I don’t wear a mask no matter what, then, hey, that must mean I am cruel, right? Yeah, sure, as if I really don’t care about you or anyone else.

That’s the arrogant attitude with these indoctrinated, sadly misled sheep.

It is Newsom who doesn’t give a you-know-what, along with the Biden administration and his mainstream media right arm, (and if you listen to them, they are just not as smart as they think they are), and Fauci.

What Fauci says about Republicans is gravely misleading, too: “So, it’s almost paradoxical that on the one hand they want to be relieved of these restrictions, but on the other hand, they don’t want to be vaccinated. It just almost doesn’t make any sense.”

No, what doesn’t make any sense, Mr. Science Noncompliance, is the way you don’t understand what “paradoxical” means. What’s paradoxical is how your messaging has hurt the vaccination drive significantly by telling us that if we get vaccinated we should still be terrified, and that our lives will not change, regardless of whether we are vaccinated or not.

Yes, it’s true that senior citizens have a genuine concern. I understand that those with compromised immune systems and poor health have real fear.

I’m talking about 20-somethings who have the luxury of working from home and ordering DoorDash. Their moralistically-righteous virtue signaling is on full display with pictures they post of themselves, sitting on their couches while wearing a mask. Does that make them “good people?”

And because they watch CNN, they unquestionably continue these “measures” until Fauci says so. They are not impacted like the impoverished children who don’t have access to computers, who have forever lost a whole year of education, who face more abuse than ever in their torn homes.

You know, I did what I was told to do. I obeyed, and after 12 months, I finally got Covid. I am fine, and here I am.

Fauciism is about perverse control and unending, unreasonable fear. This little tyrant, this most repugnant and caustic health official, is the face and the voice of excessive, indiscriminate, contradictory restraints.

He is the reason you are still obediently wearing that filthy mask from your back pocket (as if that’s good for you), two weeks after vaccination.

Did you hear about the high school track runner who passed out at the end of her race? She collapsed from lack of oxygen because she was wearing a mask! She’s lucky she wasn’t injured because of this nonsense. Imposing masks on outdoor sporting events should be a crime.

Fauci is a downright failure. And he actually got promoted by the Biden administration! But that makes sense because like attracts like.

TODAY on Twitter: “Will you accept President-elect Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical adviser? -@SavannahGuthrieAbsolutely, I said yes right on the spot. -Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/lHr3z1v3vo / Twitter” Will you accept President-elect Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical adviser? -@SavannahGuthrieAbsolutely, I said yes right on the spot. -Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/lHr3z1v3vo

If you think I sound angry, bingo. I am angry because this is personal. I love my country, and I am only just getting started.

Because of this inept, destructive, and dishonest current administration, we are also facing approaching inflation and extreme foreign policy threats, among many other failures.

But those are for another time, so stay tuned.

Editors’ Note: “The views expressed in this editorial are entirely those of the author and do not represent those of The Cuestonian publication or Cuesta College. The Cuestonian welcomes submissions of public comment on the website, as well as in the form of a “Letter to the Editor” in order to promote healthy discussion on the political topics expressed above.”

