Online workshops available for CaFE students

The CaFE center is providing online workshops for currently registered Cuesta College students to help ensure they have the necessary resources for their academic needs.

The CaFE center provides support, services, and resources to CalWORKs, Foster Youth, and EOPS/CARE students to empower, motivate, and encourage them to reach their educational, career, and life goals in a welcoming and safe environment.

CaFE is an acronym for CalWORKs (C), Foster Youth (F) and EOPS/CARE (E). The centers are located in building 3100 at Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus, and building N1100 for Cuesta College’s North County campus.

“Our main purpose is to stay connected with students,” said Julianne Jackson, Cuesta College EOPS/CARE coordinator. “Each workshop has its purpose. For example, Meditation Monday is geared towards providing a sense of wellness and wellbeing. Zoom with Friends is a casual drop-in group where students can check in with other students and staff, have lunch together, and just talk and Friday’s ‘Know the Scoop’ provides updates on important issues to students for on and off-campus resources.”

The following schedule provides upcoming dates for the workshops.

Monday Morning Meditation: May 18 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Join Diane Dee and Corinna Stolp, CaFE Specialists, for a morning meditation. This workshop is for students to learn how to meditate properly and ensure that they are relaxed and free of stress.

Wednesday Zoom with Friends!: May 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Counselor Robin Dungan will be hosting a one-hour meeting for students to join and socialize with each other. The main purpose of the meeting is to learn how others are adjusting to distance learning. Students will also have the chance to address any questions or concerns they might have.

You are NOT alone: Get the INSIDE SCOOP!: May 15 and May 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Diane Dee and Corinna Stolp will be connecting with students on Fridays to ensure they are well informed of upcoming events and to share available resources.

Note:

All workshops will be available through Zoom. Current CaFE members should be getting an email with the codes to join the meetings.

If you are interested in applying for the CaFE services or have any additional questions email cafecenters@cuesta.edu

