Cuesta College virtual spring 2020 art exhibition

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, located at Cuesta College in the courtyard of the Cultural and Performing Arts Center, went virtual for their spring student art exhibition.

This event, previously held on campus, took a different approach of showcasing student artwork followed with an awards ceremony. In the hour of artist exhibition awards, the event celebrated the hard work and talent of students in the Cuesta College Fine Arts Program.

“Normally this time of year we’re all celebrating together and in human form in the gallery for the student exhibition,” said Emma Saperstein, Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery coordinator. “Obviously that is not happening this year and we have created a virtual exhibition for you to explore on your own time.”

Award winners received acknowledgement from the Helen Novy Art Fund sponsored by Dr. Frederick Novy. The submissions were juried by John Hood, chair of the Allan Hancock Fine Arts Department.

The exhibit features a variety of artwork including photography, ceramics, digital art, sculpture, painting, drawing, graphic design, and much more. The art students are featured with a behind the scenes video of their home studios and artist statements.

