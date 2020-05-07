Returning books during COVID-19

Cuesta College students are nearing the end of an unprecedented spring semester.

In-person classes ceased in mid-March due to COVID-19 and the shelter in place mandate, leaving students to finish out eight more weeks of in person classes and labs all online. The Cuesta College Bookstore has also been closed until further notice. Due to these circumstances, students will not be returning to campus this semester to return books.



If Cuesta College students still have rented books they need to return, here is what you need to know.

Normally, rented books are to be returned to the bookstore before or on the day of your last final, which is written on the sticker provided by the bookstore. These due dates still apply to students with rented books. The bookstore has stated that they will send you a courtesy reminder email to notify and remind you of your rental agreement.

The rental agreement also states if you have lost a rental book, or if the book is damaged, you will be charged the replacement cost plus the non-return processing fee for any book not returned to the bookstore, regardless of the reason. These fees are in addition to the rental fee.

Fees: Replacement cost is 75% of the selling price of your book at the time of purchase.

The non-return processing fee is 7.5% of the selling price at the time of purchase.

Instead of coming to campus and returning rental books, students will be mailing their rental books via UPS. The bookstore provides information to make that as easy as possible.

On the website under rental returns, there is information on how to print out your free UPS shipping label. According to the bookstore, you can print it as often as you like, but you can only use it once. So if you’re returning multiple books, please put them in one box and use one shipping label.

