San Luis Obispo Film Festival canceled

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has been canceled less than a week before it was scheduled to begin.

The reason is because of the widespread social distancing practices which has led to the cancellation of events, flights, and community functions worldwide. The San Luis Obispo Public Health Agency requested the event not take place on the morning of March 12.

The six day event would have celebrated films ranging from contemporary to classic. Founded in 1993, it gained popularity among San Luis Obispo residents and movie lovers all over the world.

“It is truly heart-breaking but we know this is the right plan of action at the time,” Festival Director Wendy Edison said. “We appreciate the love and support we get from our community and appreciate their patience as we sort out the aftermath and determine the best way forward.”

The SLO Film Festival organization has requested that those who bought a ticket to turn their purchase into a donation. Yet all 2020 passes will be honored in the year to come. Individual ticket holders have the opportunity to get a voucher good for future events or the next edition of the festival.

Festival organizers will contact those who had tickets to provide details within the next few weeks.

