Student ID perks

Hannah Halferty
Cuesta College Student ID Card. Photo by Hannah Halferty

Cuesta College student ID cards can help students get a variety of discounts in San Luis Obispo County.

These businesses will help you save money with your student ID card which can be purchased at the ASCC Social Club, Room 5312 in the Student Center on the San Luis Obispo Campus.

Food:

Kona’s Deli: 6 inch sandwich for $6.50 and 12 inch for $9.50 (4 – 7 p.m.)

  • 977 E. Foothill Blvd, Suite 108, SLO, Phone: 805-546-0369

SLO Sweets: 10% off entire order

  • 1020 Court St, SLO, Phone: 805-543-7933
  •  840 11th St, Paso Robles, Phone: 805- 239-1544

Taj Palace Cuisine of India: 10% off menu items (excluding the buffet)

  •  795 Foothill Blvd. A, SLO, Phone: 805-543-0722

Woodstock’s Pizza: $6 off an extra-large one-topping pizza

  • 1000 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-4420

Entertainment:

Cal Poly Sporting Events: $2-5 off game tickets *varies by event*

  • One Grand Avenue, SLO, Phone: 805-756-7188

Cal Poly Performing Arts Center: $10 on tickets available at the door for Student Rush designated shows

  • One Grand Avenue SLO, Phone: 805-756-4849

Downtown Centre Cinema: College general admission $8.50 shows on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

  • 888 Marsh St, SLO, Phone: 805-546-8600

Festival Mozaic: $5 tickets to chamber music concerts  

  • 265 South Street, Ste G, SLO, Phone: 805-781-3009

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater: $20 tickets for students

  • 888 Morro St, SLO, Phone: 805-786-2440

Automotive: 

San Luis Auto Parts/NAPA: Save up to 10-20% off on select items

  • 380 Marsh St., SLO, Phone: 805-543-7287

Villa Auto: 10% off labor up to $50 max

  • 34 South St., SLO, Phone: 805-781-3925

Shopping:      

Banana Republic: 10% off full-price 

  • 990 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-2318

Personal Care:

Club Twenty Four: specials vary monthly

  • 872 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO, Phone: 805-781-8181

Equilibrium Fitness for Women: $5 off monthly student rate 

  • 3930 Broad St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-1100

Kennedy Club Fitness: $54 monthly

  • 188 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo, Phone: 805-781-3488
  • 3534 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Phone: 805-466-6775
  • 500 S. River Rd., Paso Robles, Phone: 805-239-8488
  • 1260 James Way, Arroyo Grande, Phone: 805-481-2888

Michael’s Optical: Ask for the VIP discount 

  • 719 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-543-5770
  • 8300 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Phone: 805-466-5770
  • 643 Spring St., Paso Robles, Phone: 805-238-5770

Sports Clips Haircuts: $2 off any haircut

  • 481-C Madonna Rd., SLO, Phone: 805-544-2264

