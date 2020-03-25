Student ID perks

Cuesta College student ID cards can help students get a variety of discounts in San Luis Obispo County.

These businesses will help you save money with your student ID card which can be purchased at the ASCC Social Club, Room 5312 in the Student Center on the San Luis Obispo Campus.

Food:

– Kona’s Deli: 6 inch sandwich for $6.50 and 12 inch for $9.50 (4 – 7 p.m.)

977 E. Foothill Blvd, Suite 108, SLO, Phone: 805-546-0369

– SLO Sweets: 10% off entire order

1020 Court St, SLO, Phone: 805-543-7933



840 11th St, Paso Robles, Phone: 805- 239-1544

– Taj Palace Cuisine of India: 10% off menu items (excluding the buffet)

795 Foothill Blvd. A, SLO, Phone: 805-543-0722

– Woodstock’s Pizza: $6 off an extra-large one-topping pizza

1000 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-4420

Entertainment:

– Cal Poly Sporting Events: $2-5 off game tickets *varies by event*

One Grand Avenue, SLO, Phone: 805-756-7188

– Cal Poly Performing Arts Center: $10 on tickets available at the door for Student Rush designated shows

One Grand Avenue SLO, Phone: 805-756-4849

– Downtown Centre Cinema: College general admission $8.50 shows on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

888 Marsh St, SLO, Phone: 805-546-8600

– Festival Mozaic: $5 tickets to chamber music concerts

265 South Street, Ste G, SLO, Phone: 805-781-3009

– San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater: $20 tickets for students

888 Morro St, SLO, Phone: 805-786-2440

Automotive:

– San Luis Auto Parts/NAPA: Save up to 10-20% off on select items

380 Marsh St., SLO, Phone: 805-543-7287

– Villa Auto: 10% off labor up to $50 max

34 South St., SLO, Phone: 805-781-3925

Shopping:

– Banana Republic: 10% off full-price

990 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-2318

Personal Care:

– Club Twenty Four: specials vary monthly

872 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO, Phone: 805-781-8181

– Equilibrium Fitness for Women: $5 off monthly student rate

3930 Broad St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-1100

– Kennedy Club Fitness: $54 monthly

188 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo, Phone: 805-781-3488

3534 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Phone: 805-466-6775

500 S. River Rd., Paso Robles, Phone: 805-239-8488

1260 James Way, Arroyo Grande, Phone: 805-481-2888

– Michael’s Optical: Ask for the VIP discount

719 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-543-5770

8300 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Phone: 805-466-5770

643 Spring St., Paso Robles, Phone: 805-238-5770

– Sports Clips Haircuts: $2 off any haircut

481-C Madonna Rd., SLO, Phone: 805-544-2264

