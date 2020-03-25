Student ID perks

Cuesta College student ID cards can help students get a variety of discounts in San Luis Obispo County.
These businesses will help you save money with your student ID card which can be purchased at the ASCC Social Club, Room 5312 in the Student Center on the San Luis Obispo Campus.
Food:
– Kona’s Deli: 6 inch sandwich for $6.50 and 12 inch for $9.50 (4 – 7 p.m.)
- 977 E. Foothill Blvd, Suite 108, SLO, Phone: 805-546-0369
– SLO Sweets: 10% off entire order
- 1020 Court St, SLO, Phone: 805-543-7933
- 840 11th St, Paso Robles, Phone: 805- 239-1544
– Taj Palace Cuisine of India: 10% off menu items (excluding the buffet)
- 795 Foothill Blvd. A, SLO, Phone: 805-543-0722
– Woodstock’s Pizza: $6 off an extra-large one-topping pizza
- 1000 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-4420
Entertainment:
– Cal Poly Sporting Events: $2-5 off game tickets *varies by event*
- One Grand Avenue, SLO, Phone: 805-756-7188
– Cal Poly Performing Arts Center: $10 on tickets available at the door for Student Rush designated shows
- One Grand Avenue SLO, Phone: 805-756-4849
– Downtown Centre Cinema: College general admission $8.50 shows on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays
- 888 Marsh St, SLO, Phone: 805-546-8600
– Festival Mozaic: $5 tickets to chamber music concerts
- 265 South Street, Ste G, SLO, Phone: 805-781-3009
– San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater: $20 tickets for students
- 888 Morro St, SLO, Phone: 805-786-2440
Automotive:
– San Luis Auto Parts/NAPA: Save up to 10-20% off on select items
- 380 Marsh St., SLO, Phone: 805-543-7287
– Villa Auto: 10% off labor up to $50 max
- 34 South St., SLO, Phone: 805-781-3925
Shopping:
– Banana Republic: 10% off full-price
- 990 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-2318
Personal Care:
– Club Twenty Four: specials vary monthly
- 872 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO, Phone: 805-781-8181
– Equilibrium Fitness for Women: $5 off monthly student rate
- 3930 Broad St., SLO, Phone: 805-541-1100
– Kennedy Club Fitness: $54 monthly
- 188 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo, Phone: 805-781-3488
- 3534 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Phone: 805-466-6775
- 500 S. River Rd., Paso Robles, Phone: 805-239-8488
- 1260 James Way, Arroyo Grande, Phone: 805-481-2888
– Michael’s Optical: Ask for the VIP discount
- 719 Higuera St., SLO, Phone: 805-543-5770
- 8300 El Camino Real, Atascadero, Phone: 805-466-5770
- 643 Spring St., Paso Robles, Phone: 805-238-5770
– Sports Clips Haircuts: $2 off any haircut
- 481-C Madonna Rd., SLO, Phone: 805-544-2264
Why is the Cuestonian just posting ASCC ads now?