Shabang music festival returns with a bang

San Luis Obispo’s exclusive music festival, Shabang, returns this May.

Shabang music festival makes its way back to Laguna Lake Park after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Shabang returns with its first ever two-day event to accommodate its large lineup of acts.

Shabang takes place May 13-14, offering a wide variety of music and art experiences. This year’s lineup includes headliners such as TV Girl, Walker and Royce, The Knocks and more. With a total of 31 musical artists, various experiential installations, and immersive experiences, there is bound to be something for most attendees to enjoy.

This year Shabang features three stages and a silent disco. In addition to live music, Shabang will also offer experiences including yoga, rock climbing, workshops, beer gardens, comedy, live art and more.

In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing, or masking requirements at the event. However, Shabang states that these terms are subject to change at any time, “as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities.”

Tickets are available on the Shabang SLO website. Tickets range from one-day general admission to weekend VIP, with a private shuttle to and from the festival.

According to Shabang organizers, the event’s aiming to provide an unforgettable 805 experience while involving the community. Shabang “encourages anyone to reach out and get involved because when we all work together with a common goal, we are capable of amazing things!”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

