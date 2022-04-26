Oceano Community Services District director resigns due to stalking and harassment from community member

Cynthia Replogle, founder of the Oceano Beach Community Association, joined the OCSD in 2018 and resigned in 2022, citing harassment from a community member.

Replogle, who was the OCSD’s board director, announced her resignation following allegations of threats and harassment. She founded the Oceano Beach Community Association before joining the OCSD in 2018. At a board meeting on March 23, Replogle announced she will be resigning, stating concerns for her safety.

“It got to the point where I would not feel safe going to in-person meetings,” Replogle told New Times, echoing similar sentiments in a press release. “I caught myself shopping online for bulletproof vests, and then I realized this is too far.”

The district was previously granted a restraining order against the man, identified as Oceano resident Clark D’Souza. However, the former director claims that OCSD made no additional efforts to ensure the safety of her or other board members.

Despite her request for another restraining order, or issuing a cease-and-desist letter, the district refused further action. This request was made after the man sent harassing emails and recorded her jogging.

“I decided not to be a sitting duck at the dais for someone who has the means and intent to cause harm, when there are no efforts to keep him from following through on his threats,” Replogle said in an address during a board meeting.

Replogle is hoping that her resignation inspires action and brings forth attention from municipalities and law enforcement to take the harassment seriously.

D’Souza’s alleged to have been vocally critical of SLO County officials, including 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton and Replogle.

Repogle’s participation on the OCSD board has not come without controversy. In Dec. 2019, fellow OCSD board members voted to prohibit Replogle from serving on committees, obtaining community liaison and obtaining subject matter assignments through 2020.

OCSD Vice President Karen White said the motion was because of Replogle’s protests and opposition to the majority of the board’s actions.

White added that these actions were destructive to the goals of the OCSD.

