Student priorities in election

The 2022 General Election is rapidly approaching, and students at Cuesta College are preparing for any and all possibilities.

Besides Proposition 1 (Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment), the items on the ballot didn’t particularly touch on what’s important to me as a college student, and what I would like to see happen in this county. With seven propositions on this year’s ballot, I interviewed some of my fellow college students to find out what their main priorities were during this time.

Thomas Laplante, an agricultural tech major at Cuesta College, said he would be voting in this election, but had not yet decided when asked about who he might vote for. One of his main concerns about this election was the outcome of homelessness in this county, as well as food security.

“Anyone that is going to bring positive change to homelessness and food security, and general improvements to this county,” Laplante said, in reference to what qualities he’d look for in a candidate.

Laplante said that as a native of San Jose, Calif., there’s always been a large homeless population yet it doesn’t look like the problem is showing signs of stopping, and the issue of homelessness is deeply rooted for him. Although there aren’t any specific propositions geared towards helping the homeless or food security on this year’s general ballot, Laplante said he will be voting for who aligns best with what he thinks we as citizens can rely on for future change in the areas we need it the most.

Joanna Salazar, a nursing major at Cuesta College, had other priorities in terms of county issues, but will not be voting in this election.

“I do feel like the housing prices in this area have increased so much that for the middle class – or even the upper class – it is too hard to live in this area because of housing costs, rental costs, and the cost of living,” Salazar said. “I feel like the wine industry and upper class is drawing in a lot of people, making it harder for the people who have grown up in this area, and it has driven up a lot of the prices. It’s sad, for somebody like me, going to nursing school, I’d love to stay in this area and be able to afford and give back to my community, but I’m not sure if I’ll be able to do that because of the cost.”

