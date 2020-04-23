Staff Picks: What to watch, listen to, or do while social distancing

While everyone is at home during the San Luis Obispo County “shelter-at-home” order, people might be trying to figure out how to pass the time.
Now that Cuesta College has transitioned to online classes, which includes The Cuestonian, the staff has been catching up on their favorite shows, listening to their favorite albums or podcasts, or just doing activities to keep from becoming stir crazy.
Here is a list of what every Cuestonian staff member is up to.
Ava Kershner, Editor-in-Chief
Watching: Tiger King and That ‘70s Show
Listening to: Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey
Doing: Reading East of Eden, walks and yoga
Lauren Wassam, Editor-in-Chief
Watching: Sex Education, Tiger King, Criminal Minds
Listening to: My Favorite Murder Podcast
Doing: Painting
Valeria Cisneros, Editor-at-Large
Watching: On My Block, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Listening to: YHLQMDLG album by Bad Bunny
Doing: Learning how to draw
Anthony Ramos, Editor-at-Large
Watching: Dave and Tiger King
Listening to: The Pat McAfee Show
Doing: Puzzles, driving around, playing Apex, Mario and Fortnite
Ellie Thomas, Managing Editor
Watching: Criminal Minds
Listening to: Lindsey Sterling
Doing: Writing short stories
Michael Costa, News Editor
Watching: Chris Cuomo briefings, HBO movies and Fifty Shades of Black
Listening to: All of Madonna and the early ‘80s
Doing: Running, painting furniture and work on garden
Emma Nushi, Sports Editor
Watching: Entire Star Wars franchise chronologically
Listening to: Such Hot Blood album by The Airborne Toxic Event
Doing: Reading books and playing the keyboard
Sam Moore, Social Media Editor
Watching: Better Call Saul
Listening to: Green Day and System Of A Down
Doing: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and hiking
Guadalupe Angeles, Layout Editor
Watching: Waiting on La Casa de Papel/Money Heist Part 4
Listening to: EXO and Jonghyun
Doing: Playing with her cats, editing videos, and working on her graphic art
Leah Monson, Features Editor
Watching: Futurama and Disney movies
Listening to: LoFi Chillhop music on YouTube and Jenna and Julien Podcast
Doing: Baking and Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Jonathan Apelado, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Watching: Star Wars/Marvel movies
Listening to: Khalid, Pink Sweat$, and Bruno Major
Doing: Homework, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and COD: Modern Warfare
Aubrie Arndt, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Watching: Tiger King and ‘80s/’90s movie marathons
Listening to: TedTalks, NYT Modern Love series and NPR
Doing: Exercises, building a website and communicating with loved ones
Dillon Azarvand, Photo Editor
Watching: Parks & Recreation and Tiger King
Listening to: Emotional Oranges and Kid Krow
Doing: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cooking and cleaning
Emily Friedman, Opinion Editor
Watching: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Listening to: Talk Heathen Podcast, Future Nostalgia album by Dua Lipa
Doing: Meditating, online yoga and cleaning out her room
Anna Paulson, Opinion Editor
Watching: Tiger King, Outlander and Chris D’Elia
Listening to: SAINt JHN
Doing: Going to Big Sur
Lauren Grasmick, Music Editor
Watching: Little Fires Everywhere
Listening to: Otis Redding
Doing: Yoga on her balcony
Hannah Halferty, Political Editor
Watching: Tiger King
Listening to: My Favorite Murder
Doing: Painting and hiking
Nathan Moran, Illustration Editor
Watching: Adventure Time, Regular Show
Listening to: Pony album by Rex Orange County
Doing: Working on his art and animation
Dr. Henry Indiana “Indy” Jones, Mascot
Watching: Cyrus’ every move
Listening to: Cyrus making food
Doing: Naps, walks, snuggling
Cyrus Saatsaz, Advisor
Watching: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Watchmen (HBO series), Bloodline, Tiger King, Peaky Blinders, The Rise of Skywalker, The Way Back and The Ranch
Listening to: The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Warrior 24 Podcast, Dropping In surfing podcast, and music
Doing: Teaches six online classes at three different universities and colleges, and taking The Cuestonian’s official mascot Indiana, or Indy, on walks in beautiful San Luis Obispo