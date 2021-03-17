After a brief hiatus, The Cuestonian is back and better than ever, ready to take on the 2021 spring semester.

Coming up on almost a year of virtual publication, The Cuestonian has proved resilient and is looking forward to this semester as the final leg of the online race spurred by COVID-19. Headed by Professor Cyrus Saatsaz, along with Editors-in-Chief for the semester Peyton Gadbury and Nathan Moran, the small but mighty staff of 11 is ready to take on journalism’s biggest stories this spring.

Though the team is still unable to meet in person, our virtual meetings have already shown a promising group of individuals with creative story ideas and determination to make the most of this semester before summer break. The Cuestonian’s biggest goal is to give readers a glimpse into the world of Cuesta College and the Central Coast through the lens of Cuesta students. We are here to provide you with the latest news and information that helps you understand important events and, perhaps, shows you a side of Cuesta College you might have never seen before.

With our already impressive portfolio available on our website, our journalists are ready to tackle whatever news comes our way this semester, and we hope you’ll join us for the journey. Keep an eye out for articles in the near future, but until then, enjoy some of our previous stories and comics.

Have a great semester Cuesta Cougars!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

