The Cuestonian is open for fall 2020!

Join Cuesta College’s student newspaper, The Cuestonian, for the fall 2020 semester!

The Cuestonian offers the following courses: JOUR 202A, JOUR 202B, JOUR 202C, JOUR 203A and JOUR 203B (JOUR 203C is available soon). If a student is interested in becoming a new member, they must register for either JOUR 202A (Intro to News Production) or JOUR 203A (News Production for Visual Artists). Every returning member can register for advanced News Production classes.

All courses begin Tuesday Sep. 8 at 11 a.m. Class lectures are Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m with additional lab hours required. It’s possible that because of continued safety measures, the class is converting to Distance Education meaning it’s going to be available exclusively online. If that happens, The Cuestonian has a strong online presence that regularly breaks important news to inform our community.

The Cuestonian has multiple positions open, including reporters, editors, designers, illustrators, photographers, graphic designers and videographers.

Reporters will gain experience and learn useful media production skills, including:

News writing

Editing

Newspaper design elements

Time management

Web design

Teamwork

In addition, students will learn how to use Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom Classic and Premiere Pro.

Classes are available now at the Cuesta College Class Finder. Register today to be a part of a fun and exciting journalism team!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

