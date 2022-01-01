The Cuestonian is open for spring 2022

Enrollment is open for the Spring 2022 semester, and The Cuestonian needs budding journalism students to join the staff!

The Cuestonian offers the following courses: JOUR 202A, JOUR 202B, JOUR 202C, JOUR 203A, JOUR 203B and JOUR 203C. If a student is interested in becoming a new member, they must register for either JOUR 202A (Intro to News Production) or JOUR 203A (News Production for Visual Artists). Every returning member can register for advanced News Production classes, courses which are eligible for transfer credit.

All courses begin on February 7. Class lectures, along with labs, will continue to be in the online format. Students are required to attend two one-hour virtual lectures each week that serves more as a newsroom meeting, with flexibility provided for the lab portion to prove prospective members the opportunity to manage their time productively and effectively. The Cuestonian, an award-winning publication, has a strong online presence that regularly breaks important news to inform our community.

The Cuestonian has multiple positions open, including reporters, editors, designers, illustrators, photographers, graphic designers, broadcast journalists and videographers. There’s a place for everyone who wants to be part of the publication, and the intrinsic role it has to Cuesta College.

Reporters will gain experience and learn useful media production skills, including:

News writing

Research

Editing

Newspaper design elements

Time management

Web design

Teamwork

Graphic design

In addition, students will learn how to use Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom Classic and Premiere Pro.

Classes are available now at the Cuesta College Class Finder. Simply select “Journalism and Digital Comm – JOUR” in the Subject menu and from there decide if “JOUR 202A” or “JOUR 203A” is the right fit for you. Register today to be a part of a fun and exciting journalism team here at Cuesta College!

