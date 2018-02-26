Art courtesy of San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

By Holly Walsh

Staff Writer

A unique film experience will bring celebrities, filmmakers, and film enthusiasts from all over the world to celebrate this year’s San Luis Obispo International Film Festival from March 13 to March 18.

The film screenings will take place at a variety of venues throughout SLO County including the Palm, Fremont, and Bay theaters with additional screenings at wine venues in Paso Robles.

“The festival brings people from all over the world to take part in a unique environment in which attendees experience movies,” said Wendy Eidson, festival director.

“What makes the festival unique is the partnership with local non-profit organizations that not only bring in new audiences to the festival, but give an outlet for voices creating fundraisers,” Edison said.

Included is the Academy Award nominated film, “Last Men in Aleppo,” by Syrian director and writer Firas Fayyad. His film is nominated for best documentary and will be screened March 17 at the the Fremont Theater.

SLO Surf Nite will be making a comeback, showcasing Australian cinematographer Tim Bonython’s newest film, “The Big Wave Project.” For the past five years, Bonython has filmed some of the best surfers in the world taking on the biggest waves on the planet.

The film is yet to be seen in theaters and will make its North American debut Friday, March 16 at the Fremont Theatre.

Tickets for regular film screenings will be sold at the venue on a first come first serve basis.

Tickets and passes for the festival can be purchased online through slofilmfest.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

