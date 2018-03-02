Vegans flock to Central Coast Vegan Festival

Festival goers look on at their vegan starter at the march that took aim at promoting awareness for animal rights.

Photo by Shannon Cardella

By Clara Applegarth

Staff Writer

Proud vegans and animal activists joined together outside the Veterans hall for a march into downtown San Luis Obispo at the first Central Coast Vegan Festival.

Central Coast Vegans, who held the free event, had approximately 3,500 people eat food, attend cooking demos, and listen to guest speakers discuss the benefits of a plant based diet throughout the day.

Wayne Hsiung, a vegan activist, gave a passionate speech urging the audience to attend the march downtown in solidarity for animal rights.

“We have a right to know what is happening behind closed doors,” said Hsiung. “So many of these creatures do not feel a moment of compassion.”

Hsiung highlighted buddhist morals and applied them not only to taking action against the harsh conditions animals live in, but the current political climate in the country.

“I became a vegan for health reasons,” said Mia Abrams, Cal Poly student. “H.E.C.K. are the four reasons people go vegan. You don’t have to be biased to be vegan.”

H.E.C.K. is an acronym that stands for health, environment, conscience, and kindness.

SLO Veg-Fest even offered a family corner where kids could play interactive games that urged for a plant-based diet.

“It’s a matter of raising consciousness,” said Dr. Andy Mars, founder and director of the Kids Make A Difference Foundation. “It really gets kids thinking about what’s on their plate.”

Central Coast Vegans had a surge of new members join their cause during the festival.

“This has far exceeded my expectations,” said Marleta Garner, Central Coast Vegan member. “This is an all demographics, all people, all in global movement.”



Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

