What is the worst Christmas gift you have ever received?

“When I was a kid, I received a tool set. I was really too young to use the tools in the set on anything relevant, and I still haven’t used it.” – Tanner Meigs, third year, agriculture science major

“A few years ago I was very nicely gifted a keychain with my name on it from a gas station, from my boyfriend of all people!” – Julia Sanders, second year, English major

“Last year I got a pair of socks for my Christmas present. They were boy socks, so I gave them to my boyfriend for his birthday.” Erica Davis, second year, agriculture science major

“A few winters ago I was gifted a pair of earrings by my mom. When I took them out of the package I was surprised to see that the earrings actually had little confederate flags on them, so I could never wear them after that.” Tania Jiroudi, first year, political science major

